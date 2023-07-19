Lendistry: BeltLine Business Ventures Launches for Small Businesses

Atlanta BeltLine Inc., The Center by Lendistry, and CVM Worldwide, to help grow local businesses along the Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / The Center by Lendistry has announced a partnership with Atlanta BeltLine Inc. (ABI) and CVM Worldwide to launch BeltLine Business Ventures, a new small business accelerator aimed at helping local businesses grow, create jobs, and generate wealth in communities along the Atlanta BeltLine. The nation's largest redevelopment project, the Atlanta BeltLine, is revitalizing unused rail corridors into vibrant transit systems, greenways, and mixed-use centers.

Managed by The Center by Lendistry and led by CVM Worldwide, BeltLine Business Ventures will have three cohorts of up to 25 businesses taking place in Fall 2023, Winter/Spring 2024, and Summer/Fall 2024. Priority will be given to local BIPOC-owned businesses with a presence in the BeltLine planning areas. Each cohort will offer:

Three months of virtual and in-person learning sessions on business topics, including Business Model Development, Market Feasibility, Business Resiliency, Workforce Development & Job Quality Improvement Support, and Operational Excellence

Up to 10 hours of tailored one-on-one business advising with experienced entrepreneurs and business consultants

Monthly peer-learning and networking opportunities

Culminating pitch competition

Connections with other resources aimed at preparing businesses for brick-and-mortar opportunities in the Atlanta BeltLine area

Applications will be accepted through August 18th. Business owners who are interested in applying are encouraged to register for an information session at https://beltline.org/businessventures.

"As a champion of equitable economic development, The Center is excited to partner with ABI to help ensure that this revitalization effort is inclusive for local businesses," said Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, President and CEO of The Center by Lendistry. "We know that with the right support and access to resources, small businesses thrive. We look forward to working with local entrepreneurs and preparing them for long-term success along the BeltLine."

"The Atlanta BeltLine is a project for the people, and helping local, small businesses succeed is one of our top priorities," said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. "The goal of this office is to fill market gaps and meet community needs for business support, especially in underserved areas."

"From growing my business over the past decade in Atlanta to helping over 1,500 minority-owned businesses grow, I'm honored to bring my experience and expertise to BeltLine Business Ventures. There is tremendous potential for economic transformation by bringing marketplace awareness to the BeltLine along with thriving businesses that help meet the needs of local neighborhoods," said Candace Mitchell Harris, Executive Director, CVM Worldwide.

To support the success of this accelerator, The Center is partnering with small businesses, developers, commercial brokers, property managers, business associations, business development organizations, and other local partners interested in economic development and supporting local small businesses. If you are interested in becoming a partner and would like more information, email BeltLineVentures@atlbeltline.org.

###

The Center by Lendistry is a national nonprofit organization that supports diverse small businesses through education, technical assistance, and access to competitive financing. We are committed to closing the racial wealth gap and accelerating economic development by anchoring small businesses and the communities where they do business. Learn more at www.thecenterbylendistry.org.

CVM Worldwide is an Atlanta-based, technology-focused social enterprise that tackles the world's toughest problems by creating and investing in people, products, and initiatives that improve the human experience. Our mission is to provide business expertise and technical talent to help entrepreneurs build profitable and impactful businesses that transform the world. For more information, visit www.cvmworldwide.com.

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.'s vision is to be the catalyst for making Atlanta a global beacon for equitable, inclusive, and sustainable city life. As one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban redevelopment programs in the United States, the Atlanta BeltLine is building a more socially and economically resilient Atlanta with our partner organizations and host communities through job creation, inclusive transportation systems, affordable housing, and public spaces for all. For more information on the Atlanta BeltLine, please visit www.BeltLine.org.

Press contact:

Pricila Novoa (310) 803-9004

pnovoa@pivotalstrategies.com

Contact Information

Pricila Novoa

Pivotal Strategies

pnovoa@pivotalstrategies.com

(310) 803-9004

SOURCE: The Center by Lendistry

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768404/BeltLine-Business-Ventures-Launches-for-Small-Businesses