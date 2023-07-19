Tata Group says it will build a 40 GWh battery factory in the United Kingdom to produce batteries for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and other electric-vehicle manufacturers in the Great Britain and Europe. Tata Group will invest more than GBP 4 billion ($5 billion) in the United Kingdom - its first battery gigafactory outside India. The new gigafactory will have a production capacity of 40 GWh and will supply batteries for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and other EV manufacturers in the United Kingdom and Europe. Production is due to start in 2026. Tata Group is also setting up a 20 GW-plus battery cell facility ...

