INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) reported second quarter 2023 results reflecting strong financial performance, including double-digit growth in revenue, operating earnings, and adjusted earnings per share.

"Our solid execution and continued progress of our strategy to become a lifetime trusted health partner resulted in strong second quarter and first half results," said Gail K. Boudreaux, President and CEO. "Our focused efforts to optimize our mature businesses, invest in high-growth opportunities, and accelerate our growth through Carelon to meet the whole health needs of consumers positions us well for the rest of 2023 and beyond."

Given the strong performance in the first half of the year and momentum across Elevance Health, we now expect GAAP net income to be greater than $29.09 per share in 2023, and adjusted net income to be greater than $32.85 per share.

*Refer to GAAP reconciliation tables.

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Earnings Per Share: GAAP net income was $7.79 per share in the second quarter, including net negative adjustment items of $1.25 per share. Adjusted net income was $9.04* per share.

*Please refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables.

Membership: Medical membership totaled approximately 48.0 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 938 thousand, or 2.0 percent year-over-year, driven primarily by growth in Medicaid, BlueCard, ACA health plan, and Medicare Advantage members, partially offset by attrition in our Employer Group risk-based business.

During the second quarter of 2023, medical membership decreased by 135 thousand driven by attrition in Medicaid due to the resumption of eligibility redeterminations.

Operating Revenue: Operating revenue was $43.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.9 billion, or 12.7 percent year-over-year. The increase was primarily driven by premium rate increases in our Health Benefits business and higher premium revenue due to membership growth in Medicaid and Medicare. The increase in operating revenue was further attributable to growth in pharmacy product revenue within CarelonRx driven by growth in external pharmacy members served and the acquisition of BioPlus in the first quarter of 2023.

Benefit Expense Ratio: The benefit expense ratio was 86.4 percent in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 70 basis points year-over-year. The decrease was driven by premium rate adjustments to more accurately reflect cost of care.

Medical claims reserves established at December 31, 2022 developed in line with the Company's expectations as of the second quarter of 2023.

Days in Claims Payable: Days in Claims Payable was 46.5 days as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 0.5 days from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of 1.3 days compared to June 30, 2022. The timing of certain provider pass-through payments and corresponding reserves set in the prior year had the effect of increasing Days in Claims Payable by 1.8 days in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusting for these impacts, Days in Claims Payable would have increased 0.5 days year-over-year.

Operating Expense Ratio: The operating expense ratio was 11.1 percent in the second quarter of 2023, unchanged from 11.1 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow was approximately $2.0 billion, or 1.1 times net income in the second quarter of 2023.

Share Repurchase Program: During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 1.4 million shares of its common stock for $646 million, at a weighted average price of $457.34. Year-to-date, as of the end of the second quarter, the Company repurchased 2.7 million shares of its common stock for $1.3 billion, at a weighted average price of $466.62. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $5.6 billion of Board-approved share repurchase authorization remaining.

Cash Dividend: During the second quarter of 2023, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, representing a distribution of cash totaling $350 million.

On July 18, 2023, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2023 dividend to shareholders of $1.48 per share. The third quarter dividend is payable on September 22, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2023.

Investment Portfolio & Capital Position: During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded net losses of $121 million. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net losses of $231 million. These amounts are excluded from adjusted earnings per share.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's net unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio was $1.9 billion, consisting primarily of fixed maturity securities. As of June 30, 2023, cash and investments at the parent company totaled approximately $1.0 billion.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

Elevance Health has four reportable segments: Health Benefits, the aggregation of our Commercial & Specialty Business and Government Business (comprised of Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard businesses, Medicaid, Medicare, and Federal Health Products & Services businesses); CarelonRx (formerly IngenioRx); Carelon Services (formerly known as Diversified Business Group); and Corporate & Other (comprised of businesses that do not individually meet the quantitative thresholds for an operating division as well as corporate expenses not allocated to our other reportable segments).

Elevance Health, Inc. Reportable Segment Highlights (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change (Restated) (Restated) Operating Revenue Health Benefits $38,000 $34,396 10.5 % $75,280 $68,423 10.0 % Carelon1 11,907 10,054 18.4 % 23,243 19,685 18.1 % Corporate & Other 287 315 (8.9 )% 538 588 (8.5 )% Eliminations (6,817 ) (6,283 ) 8.5 % (13,786 ) (12,328 ) 11.8 % Total Operating Revenue2 $43,377 $38,482 12.7 % $85,275 $76,368 11.7 % Operating Gain (Loss) Health Benefits $2,148 $1,781 20.6 % $4,307 $3,632 18.6 % Carelon1 632 592 6.8 % 1,353 1,190 13.7 % Corporate & Other (152 ) (27 ) NM3 (201 ) (49 ) NM3 Total Operating Gain2 $2,628 $2,346 12.0 % $5,459 $4,773 14.4 % Operating Margin Health Benefits 5.7 % 5.2 % 50 bp 5.7 % 5.3 % 40 bp Carelon1 5.3 % 5.9 % (60 ) bp 5.8 % 6.0 % (20 ) bp Total Operating Margin2 6.1 % 6.1 % - bp 6.4 % 6.3 % 10 bp

1. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included $8,466 and $496 for CarelonRx; $3,441 and $136 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the three months ended June 30, 2022 included $7,071 and $479 for CarelonRx; $2,983 and $113 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included $16,490 and $1,008 for CarelonRx; $6,753 and $345 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included $13,754 and $877 for CarelonRx; $5,931 and $313 for Carelon Services, respectively. 2. See "Basis of Presentation." 3. "NM" = calculation not meaningful.

Health Benefits: Operating gain in the Health Benefits segment totaled $2.1 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $367 million from $1.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022, representing growth of approximately 21%. The increase was primarily driven by premium rate adjustments to more accurately reflect cost of care and membership growth in Medicaid, partially offset by a charge associated with a court ruling impacting health plans in a certain state related to prior years' COVID-19 costs.

Carelon: Operating gain in the Carelon segment was $632 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $40 million from $592 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by improved performance in our medical management business and the expansion of our post-acute care services, partially offset by higher medical cost trends and the non-recurrence of an out of period favorable adjustment in the second quarter of 2022 in CarelonRx.

Corporate & Other: The Company reported an operating loss of $152 million in the Corporate & Other segment for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $125 million from an operating loss of $27 million in the second quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in unallocated corporate expenses.

Basis of Presentation

Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reporting segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and operating expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables. Operating margin is defined as operating gain divided by operating revenue.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time ("EDT") to discuss the company's second quarter results and outlook. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call with the following numbers:

888-947-9963 (Domestic) 800-391-9853 (Domestic Replay) 312-470-0178 (International) 203-369-3269 (International Replay)

The access code for today's conference call is 3972058. There is no access code for the replay. The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EDT today, until the end of the day on August 18, 2023. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.elevancehealth.com under the "Investors" link. A webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey - connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health's companies serve approximately 118 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on Twitter and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

Elevance Health, Inc. Membership and Other Metrics (Unaudited) Change from Medical Membership (in thousands) June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2023 Individual 949 803 942 18.2 % 0.7 % Employer Group Risk-Based 3,765 4,020 3,798 (6.3 )% (0.9 )% Commercial Risk-Based 4,714 4,823 4,740 (2.3 )% (0.5 )% BlueCard® 6,737 6,445 6,607 4.5 % 2.0 % Employer Group Fee-Based 20,160 20,086 20,278 0.4 % (0.6 )% Commercial Fee-Based 26,897 26,531 26,885 1.4 % - % Medicare Advantage 2,059 1,946 2,053 5.8 % 0.3 % Medicare Supplement 926 942 925 (1.7 )% 0.1 % Total Medicare 2,985 2,888 2,978 3.4 % 0.2 % Medicaid 11,759 11,181 11,889 5.2 % (1.1 )% Federal Employees Health Benefits 1,634 1,628 1,632 0.4 % 0.1 % Total Medical Membership 47,989 47,051 48,124 2.0 % (0.3 )% Other Membership (in thousands) Life and Disability Members 4,686 4,779 4,771 (1.9 )% (1.8 )% Dental Members 6,728 6,620 6,743 1.6 % (0.2 )% Dental Administration Members 1,694 1,589 1,697 6.6 % (0.2 )% Vision Members 9,850 9,385 9,904 5.0 % (0.5 )% Medicare Part D Standalone Members 263 276 264 (4.7 )% (0.4 )% Other Metrics (in millions) CarelonRx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts 77.4 76.4 75.7 1.3 % 2.2 % Carelon Services Consumers Served 103.6 104.7 104.0 (1.1 )% (0.4 )%

Elevance Health, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 Change (Restated) Revenues Premiums $ 36,589 $ 33,076 10.6 % Product revenue 4,859 3,568 36.2 % Service fees 1,929 1,838 5.0 % Total operating revenue 43,377 38,482 12.7 % Net investment income 416 381 9.2 % Net losses on financial instruments (121 ) (231 ) NM Total revenues 43,672 38,632 13.0 % Expenses Benefit expense 31,604 28,795 9.8 % Cost of products sold 4,327 3,069 41.0 % Operating expense 4,818 4,272 12.8 % Interest expense 261 208 25.5 % Amortization of other intangible assets 221 166 33.1 % Total expenses 41,231 36,510 12.9 % Income before income tax expense 2,441 2,122 15.0 % Income tax expense 585 488 19.9 % Net income 1,856 1,634 13.6 % Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (3 ) 3 NM Shareholders' net income $ 1,853 $ 1,637 13.2 % Shareholders' net income per diluted share $ 7.79 $ 6.73 15.8 % Diluted shares 237.8 243.4 (2.3 )% Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums 86.4 % 87.1 % (70 ) bp Operating expense as a percentage of total operating revenue 11.1 % 11.1 % - bp Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue 5.6 % 5.5 % 10 bp "NM" = calculation not meaningful

Elevance Health, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 Change (Restated) Revenues Premiums $ 72,457 $ 65,861 10.0 % Product revenue 8,881 6,869 29.3 % Service fees 3,937 3,638 8.2 % Total operating revenue 85,275 76,368 11.7 % Net investment income 803 741 8.4 % Net losses on financial instruments (234 ) (382 ) NM Total revenues 85,844 76,727 11.9 % Expenses Benefit expense 62,390 57,026 9.4 % Cost of products sold 7,808 5,952 31.2 % Operating expense 9,618 8,617 11.6 % Interest expense 512 409 25.2 % Amortization of other intangible assets 456 295 54.6 % Total expenses 80,784 72,299 11.7 % Income before income tax expense 5,060 4,428 14.3 % Income tax expense 1,200 1,015 18.2 % Net income 3,860 3,413 13.1 % Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (18 ) 13 NM Shareholders' net income $ 3,842 $ 3,426 12.1 % Shareholders' net income per diluted share $ 16.10 $ 14.05 14.6 % Diluted shares 238.7 243.9 (2.1 )% Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums 86.1 % 86.6 % (50 ) bp Operating expense as a percentage of total operating revenue 11.3 % 11.3 % - bp Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue 5.9 % 5.8 % 10 bp "NM" = calculation not meaningful

Elevance Health, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets (Unaudited) (Restated) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,991 $ 7,387 Fixed maturity securities 28,021 25,952 Equity securities 272 953 Premium receivables 7,431 7,083 Self-funded receivables 3,896 4,663 Other receivables 5,196 4,298 Other current assets 4,936 5,281 Total current assets 59,743 55,617 Long-term investments: Fixed maturity securities 775 752 Other invested assets 5,993 5,685 Property and equipment, net 4,547 4,316 Goodwill 25,274 24,383 Other intangible assets 10,703 10,315 Other noncurrent assets 2,133 1,687 Total assets $ 109,168 $ 102,755 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Medical claims payable $ 16,165 $ 15,596 Other policyholder liabilities 5,954 5,933 Unearned income 4,458 1,112 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,033 5,607 Short-term borrowings 265 265 Current portion of long-term debt - 1,500 Other current liabilities 9,696 9,683 Total current liabilities 41,571 39,696 Long-term debt, less current portion 24,859 22,349 Reserves for future policy benefits 797 803 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,852 2,015 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,777 1,562 Total liabilities 70,856 66,425 Shareholders' equity Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 8,761 9,084 Retained earnings 31,608 29,647 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,166 ) (2,490 ) Total shareholders' equity 38,205 36,243 Noncontrolling interests 107 87 Total equity 38,312 36,330 Total liabilities and equity $ 109,168 $ 102,755

Elevance Health, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 (Restated) Operating activities Net income $ 3,860 $ 3,413 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Net losses on financial instruments 234 382 Equity in net earnings of other invested assets 73 (258 ) Depreciation and amortization 895 751 Deferred income taxes (393 ) (181 ) Share-based compensation 139 122 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (299 ) (662 ) Other invested assets (42 ) 32 Other assets (529 ) (412 ) Policy liabilities 583 1,548 Unearned income 3,346 (182 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 160 632 Income taxes 391 (159 ) Other, net 1 (33 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,419 4,993 Investing activities Purchases of investments (17,648 ) (13,253 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 5,339 7,140 Maturities, calls and redemptions from investments 10,656 4,347 Changes in securities lending collateral 145 (620 ) Purchases of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (1,651 ) (609 ) Purchases of property and equipment (651 ) (549 ) Other, net (46 ) (58 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,856 ) (3,602 ) Financing activities Net proceeds from commercial paper borrowings 90 250 Net proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings (90 ) (100 ) Net proceeds from (repayments of) long-term borrowings 666 357 Changes in securities lending payable (145 ) 620 Changes in bank overdrafts (500 ) 817 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (1,268 ) (1,169 ) Cash dividends (701 ) (618 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 81 116 Taxes paid through withholding of common stock under employee stock plans (99 ) (88 ) Other, net 5 10 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,961 ) 195 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2 (10 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 2,604 1,576 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,387 4,880 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 9,991 $ 6,456

Elevance Health, Inc. Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable Six Months Ended June 30 Years Ended December 31 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 (In millions) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Gross medical claims payable, beginning of period $ 15,348 $ 13,282 $ 13,282 $ 11,135 $ 8,647 Ceded medical claims payable, beginning of period (6 ) (21 ) (21 ) (46 ) (33 ) Net medical claims payable, beginning of period 15,342 13,261 13,261 11,089 8,614 Business combinations and purchase adjustments - 133 133 420 339 Net incurred medical claims: Current year 61,290 55,737 113,414 100,440 85,094 Prior years redundancies1 (1,112 ) (972 ) (869 ) (1,703 ) (637 ) Total net incurred medical claims 60,178 54,765 112,545 98,737 84,457 Net payments attributable to: Current year medical claims 48,217 42,882 98,997 88,156 74,629 Prior years medical claims 11,409 10,401 11,600 8,829 7,692 Total net payments 59,626 53,283 110,597 96,985 82,321 Net medical claims payable, end of period 15,894 14,876 15,342 13,261 11,089 Ceded medical claims payable, end of period 8 13 6 21 46 Gross medical claims payable, end of period $ 15,902 $ 14,889 $ 15,348 $ 13,282 $ 11,135 Current year medical claims paid as a percentage of current year net incurred medical claims 78.7 % 76.9 % 87.3 % 87.8 % 87.7 % Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net medical claims payable less prior year redundancies in the current year 7.8 % 7.9 % 7.0 % 18.1 % 8.0 % Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net incurred medical claims 1.0 % 1.0 % 0.9 % 2.0 % 0.8 % 1. Negative amounts reported for net incurred medical claims related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated.

Elevance Health, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited) Elevance Health, Inc. has referenced "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted Net Income Per Share," which are non-GAAP measures, in this document. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be alternatives to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition to these non-GAAP measures, references are made to the measures "Operating Revenue" and "Operating Gain." Each of these measures is provided to further aid investors in understanding and analyzing the company's core operating results and comparing Elevance Health, Inc.'s financial results. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, together with a reconciliation of reportable segments operating gain to income before income tax expense, is reported below. Prior amounts may be grouped differently to conform to current presentation. Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (In millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Shareholders' net income - As reported $ 1,853 $ 1,653 12.1 % $ 3,842 $ 3,458 11.1 % Impact of Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 Adoption - (16 ) - (32 ) Shareholders' net income - Restated $ 1,853 $ 1,637 13.2 % $ 3,842 $ 3,426 12.1 % Add / (Subtract): Net losses on financial instruments 121 231 234 382 Amortization of other intangible assets 221 166 456 295 Transaction and integration related costs 55 14 81 23 Litigation expenses 2 4 3 5 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (103 ) (111 ) (200 ) (189 ) Net adjustment items 296 304 574 516 Adjusted shareholders' net income $ 2,149 $ 1,941 10.7 % $ 4,416 $ 3,942 12.0 % Shareholders' net income per diluted share - As reported $ 7.79 $ 6.79 14.7 % $ 16.10 $ 14.18 13.5 % Impact of Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 Adoption - (0.06 ) - (0.13 ) Shareholders' net income per diluted share - Restated 7.79 6.73 15.8 % 16.10 14.05 14.6 % Add / (Subtract): Net losses on financial instruments 0.51 0.95 0.98 1.57 Amortization of other intangible assets 0.93 0.68 1.91 1.21 Transaction and integration related costs 0.23 0.06 0.34 0.09 Litigation expenses 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.02 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (0.43 ) (0.46 ) (0.84 ) (0.77 ) Rounding impact - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) Net adjustment items 1.25 1.24 2.40 2.11 Adjusted shareholders' net income per diluted share $ 9.04 $ 7.97 13.4 % $ 18.50 $ 16.16 14.5 % Full Year 2023 Outlook Shareholders' net income per diluted share Greater than $29.09 Add / (Subtract): Net losses on financial instruments $0.98 Transaction and integration related costs $0.34 Litigation expenses $0.01 Amortization of other intangible assets $3.68 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments Approximately $(1.25 ) Net adjustment items $3.76 Adjusted shareholders' net income per diluted share Greater Than $32.85 Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (In millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change (Restated) (Restated) Income before income tax expense $ 2,441 $ 2,122 15.0 % $ 5,060 $ 4,428 14.3 % Net investment income (416 ) (381 ) (803 ) (741 ) Net losses on financial instruments 121 231 234 382 Interest expense 261 208 512 409 Amortization of other intangible assets 221 166 456 295 Reportable segments operating gain $ 2,628 $ 2,346 12.0 % $ 5,459 $ 4,773 14.4 %

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect our views about future events and financial performance and are generally not historical facts. Words such as "expect," "feel," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to: financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services; and statements regarding future performance. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. You are also urged to carefully review and consider the various risks and other disclosures discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, which attempt to advise interested parties of the factors that affect our business. Except to the extent required by law, we do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: trends in healthcare costs and utilization rates; reduced enrollment; our ability to secure and implement sufficient premium rates; the impact of large scale medical emergencies, such as public health epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, and other catastrophes; the impact of new or changes in existing federal, state and international laws or regulations, including healthcare laws and regulations, or their enforcement or application; the impact of cyber-attacks or other privacy or data security incidents or breaches or our failure to comply with any privacy or security laws or regulations, including any investigations, claims or litigation related thereto; information technology disruptions; changes in economic and market conditions, as well as regulations that may negatively affect our liquidity and investment portfolios; competitive pressures and our ability to adapt to changes in the industry and develop and implement strategic growth opportunities; risks and uncertainties regarding Medicare and Medicaid programs, including those related to non-compliance with the complex regulations imposed thereon; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Star ratings and other quality scores and funding risks with respect to revenue received from participation therein; a negative change in our healthcare product mix; costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; our ability to contract with providers on cost-effective and competitive terms; failure to effectively maintain and modernize our information systems; risks associated with providing pharmacy, healthcare and other diversified products and services, including medical malpractice or professional liability claims and non-compliance by any party with the pharmacy services agreement between us and CaremarkPCS Health, L.L.C.; risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances; possible impairment of the value of our intangible assets if future results do not adequately support goodwill and other intangible assets; possible restrictions in the payment of dividends from our subsidiaries and increases in required minimum levels of capital; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and pay dividends on our common stock due to the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings and other considerations; the potential negative effect from our substantial amount of outstanding indebtedness and the risk that increased interest rates or market volatility could impact our access to or further increase the cost of financing; a downgrade in our financial strength ratings; the effects of any negative publicity related to the health benefits industry in general or us in particular; events that may negatively affect our licenses with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association; intense competition to attract and retain employees; risks associated with our international operations; and various laws and provisions in our governing documents that may prevent or discourage takeovers and business combinations.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Stephen Tanal

Stephen.Tanal@elevancehealth.com

Media

Leslie Porras

Leslie.Porras@elevancehealth.com