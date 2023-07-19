Xanadu Mines Ltd.: New High-Grade Copper-Gold Zone Emerging at White Hill

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu, XAM or the Company) and its joint venture partner Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (Zijin) are pleased to provide an update on recent infill drilling at the Kharmagtai Project in Mongolia. Infill drilling has defined a new zone (core) of high-grade copper and gold mineralisation at the White Hill deposit and results continue to validate the total mineral resource model.
Highlights
- Approximately 27,000m of Phase One diamond drilling has been completed (out of 30,000m total) at both the Stockwork Hill and White Hill deposits, at Kharmagtai.
- Exceptional highlights from an additional fourteen drill holes demonstrate a new high-grade zone (core) is emerging at White Hill and extending below the currently optimised pit.
- Best drilling results include:
- KHDDH638 - 544m @ 0.4% eCu (0.34% Cu & 0.12g/t Au) from 273.4m
Including 63m @ 1.03% eCu (0.92% Cu & 0.23g/t Au) from 634m
Including 28m @ 1.45% eCu (1.45% Cu & 0.32g/t Au) from 645m
- KHDDH634 - 654m @ 0.34% eCu (0.28% Cu & 0.11g/t Au) from 172m
Including 32m @ 0.61% eCu (0.48% Cu & 0.25g/t Au) from 512m
And 58m @ 0.71% eCu (0.59% Cu & 0.23g/t Au) from 617m
Including 8m @ 1.45% eCu (1.17% Cu & 0.50g/t Au) from 651m
- Newly identified high-grade (>1% eCu) core at White Hill demonstrates potential to enhance the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate MRE (3Mt copper and 8Moz gold [1.98Mt CuEq Indicated, 2.33Mt eCu Inferred]).
- Kharmagtai JV is funding US$35M PFS completion and discovery exploration, aiming towards decision to mine in Q4 CY2024
Xanadu's Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Mr Colin Moorhead, said "I'm particularly proud of our hardworking geology team making steady progress at Kharmagtai, better defining the White Hill deposit. Both drill holes KHDDH638 and KHDDH634 have effectively intercepted the top of a previously undefined high-grade core at White Hill. Both Stockwork Hill and Copper Hill deposits feature these higher-grade zones (core), and previous drilling at White Hill has suggested such a zone may be present there also. However, this is the first time we have observed significant intervals spanning greater than 50m of mineralisation at grades greater than 1% eCu at White Hill. We see this as a very positive result, with strong potential to impact PFS pit optimisation and very encouraging for higher grade mineralisation to be uncovered at depth."
Figure 1: Kharmagtai copper-gold district showing currently defined mineral deposits and planned Phase One Resource infill drill holes.
Infill Drilling Intercepts High-Grade Core at White Hill
Approximately 27,000m of infill drilling has been completed, as part of the 30,000m Phase One infill drilling program. Assay results have been returned for fourteen additional drill holes, with results generally better than, or in line with, 2021 MRE grades (Figures 1 and 2; Appendix 1).
Several drill holes have encountered materially better grade relative to the White Hill MRE resource grade. Drill hole KHDDH638, located on the southern margin of the White Hill deposit, targeted a mineralised and resource controlling fault, intersecting a significantly higher-grade zone of copper and gold mineralisation that is located below the current optimised pit design (Figures 2, 3 and 4).
|Hole ID
|Deposit
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|eCu (%)
|eAu (g/t)
|KHDDH638
|White Hill
|203.8
|208
|4.2
|0.02
|0.11
|0.12
|0.24
|and
|273.4
|817.4
|544
|0.12
|0.34
|0.40
|0.79
|including
|360
|364
|4
|0.12
|0.28
|0.34
|0.67
|including
|422
|525
|103
|0.16
|0.32
|0.40
|0.78
|including
|541.1
|588
|46.9
|0.12
|0.27
|0.33
|0.65
|including
|600
|815
|215
|0.15
|0.52
|0.60
|1.17
|including
|634
|697
|63
|0.23
|0.92
|1.03
|2.02
|including
|645
|673
|28
|0.32
|1.45
|1.61
|3.15
|including
|711
|723
|12
|0.19
|0.44
|0.54
|1.05
|including
|736.5
|747.8
|11.3
|0.16
|0.66
|0.74
|1.45
Drill hole KHDDH634 targeted definition and expansion of mineralisation at White Hill within the current Mineral Resource Estimate. It intersected the top of a new high-grade zone and returned the following interval along the edge and outside of the current open pit optimisation (Figure 2):
|Hole ID
|Deposit
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|eCu (%)
|eAu (g/t)
|KHDDH634
|White Hill
|126
|160
|34
|0.03
|0.11
|0.12
|0.24
|and
|172
|826.5
|654.5
|0.11
|0.28
|0.34
|0.67
|including
|352
|360.09
|8.09
|0.14
|0.25
|0.32
|0.63
|including
|392
|410.32
|18.32
|0.14
|0.27
|0.34
|0.67
|including
|426
|567.5
|141.5
|0.18
|0.39
|0.48
|0.94
|including
|494
|502
|8
|0.29
|0.63
|0.78
|1.53
|including
|512
|544
|32
|0.25
|0.48
|0.61
|1.19
|including
|556
|567.5
|11.5
|0.19
|0.54
|0.63
|1.24
|including
|617
|675
|58
|0.23
|0.59
|0.71
|1.38
|including
|651
|659
|8
|0.50
|1.17
|1.43
|2.79
Figure 2: Cross section 591800mE through the White Hill deposit.
Figure 3: Core photos from KHDDH638.
Figure 4: Core photos from KHDDH634.
About the Infill Drilling Program
Four diamond drill rigs are currently focussed on Kharmagtai infill drilling, with the objective to target areas with potential for future Mineral Resource to Ore Reserve conversion. Totalling ~30,000 metres, the infill drilling program is planned to specifically increase the Resource confidence category from Inferred to Indicated. As such, the planned drill holes aim to remove any mineralisation knowledge gaps around the edges of existing deposits.
Kharmagtai currently has an Inferred and Indicated Resource of 1.1Bt containing 3Mt Cu and 8Moz Au1. As part of the Kharmagtai PFS, the Resource will be upgraded to Indicated classification, enabling a maiden, JORC compliant Ore Reserve to be reported. To achieve this, the infill drilling program is designed to upgrade and extend strike length of the shallow open pit Resource areas and selected deeper high-grade zones (Figure 1), including investigation of near-mine, higher-grade extensions.
About Xanadu Mines
Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. Xanadu is the Operator of a 50-50 JV with Zijin Mining Group in Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd, which controls 76.5% of the Kharmagtai project.
For further information on Xanadu, please visit: www.xanadumines.com
This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu's Board of Directors.
Appendix 1: Drilling Results
Note that true widths will generally be narrower than those reported. See disclosure in JORC explanatory statement attached.
Table 1: Drill hole collar
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|East
|North
|RL
|Azimuth (°)
|Inc (°)
|Depth (m)
|KHDDH624
|White Hill
|591626
|4877247
|1306
|0
|-60
|423.6
|KHDDH626
|White Hill
|591626
|4877149
|1306
|0
|-60
|596.0
|KHDDH627
|White Hill
|591626
|4877051
|1308
|0
|-60
|672.8
|KHDDH628
|Stockwork Hill
|592250
|4878102
|1289
|0
|-60
|125.0
|KHDDH629
|Stockwork Hill
|592126
|4877950
|1291
|0
|-60
|125.0
|KHDDH631
|White Hill
|591626
|4876953
|1310
|0
|-60
|705.6
|KHDDH632
|White Hill
|592819
|4877517
|1274
|160
|-60
|350.0
|KHDDH633
|White Hill
|591751
|4877477
|1302
|0
|-60
|375.6
|KHDDH634
|White Hill
|591751
|4876901
|1310
|0
|-60
|826.5
|KHDDH637
|White Hill
|591751
|4877255
|1303
|0
|-60
|360.1
|KHDDH638
|White Hill
|591751
|4876800
|1313
|0
|-60
|817.4
|KHDDH639
|White Hill
|591751
|4877080
|1307
|0
|-60
|600.5
|KHDDH642
|White Hill
|591877
|4877030
|1307
|0
|-60
|625.0
|KHDDH644
|White Hill
|591876
|4877532
|1301
|0
|-60
|200.0
|KHDDH645
|White Hill
|591876
|4876849
|1310
|0
|-60
|715.6
|KHDDH647
|Stockwork Hill
|592432
|4877696
|1289
|0
|-60
|564.5
|KHDDH649
|Stockwork Hill
|592535
|4877686
|1287
|0
|-60
|560.0
|KHDDH650
|Stockwork Hill
|592533
|4877777
|1287
|0
|-60
|460.1
|KHDDH651
|White Hill
|592006
|4877113
|1304
|180
|-60
|415.0
|KHDDH652
|Stockwork Hill
|593000
|4877670
|1284
|0
|-60
|350.0
|KHDDH653
|Stockwork Hill
|593063
|4877630
|1284
|0
|-60
|275.0
|KHDDH654
|Stockwork Hill
|592854
|4877599
|1285
|0
|-60
|522.5
|KHDDH655
|Stockwork Hill
|592647
|4877603
|1288
|0
|-60
|735.0
|KHDDH656
|White Hill
|591876
|4876747
|1311
|0
|-60
|420.6
|KHDDH657
|White Hill
|592000
|4877501
|1301
|0
|-60
|250.4
|KHDDH658
|White Hill
|592126
|4877404
|1303
|0
|-60
|550.0
|KHDDH659
|White Hill
|592001
|4876900
|1305
|0
|-60
|721.6
|KHDDH660
|Stockwork Hill
|592535
|4877686
|1287
|357
|-60
|576.6
|KHDDH661
|White Hill
|592001
|4876800
|1310
|0
|-60
|775.0
|KHDDH662
|White Hill
|592500
|4877122
|1300
|90
|-60
|250.0
|KHDDH663
|White Hill
|592126
|4877501
|1299
|0
|-60
|305.5
|KHDDH664
|White Hill
|592039
|4876821
|1307
|170
|-70
|350.0
|KHDDH665
|White Hill
|592126
|4876908
|1303
|0
|-60
|700.0
|KHDDH666
|White Hill
|592126
|4876785
|1307
|0
|-60
|473.6
|KHDDH667
|White Hill
|592250
|4876867
|1304
|0
|-65
|450.0
|KHDDH668
|White Hill
|591561
|4877271
|1309
|270
|-60
|225.0
|KHDDH669
|White Hill
|592250
|4877166
|1301
|0
|-65
|525.0
|KHDDH670
|White Hill
|592250
|4877036
|1301
|0
|-65
|625.0
Table 2: Significant drill results
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|CuEq (%)
|AuEq (g/t)
|KHDDH624
|White Hill
|0
|397
|397
|0.10
|0.18
|0.24
|0.46
|including
|85
|139.2
|54.2
|0.15
|0.26
|0.33
|0.65
|including
|149
|166.7
|17.7
|0.17
|0.24
|0.32
|0.63
|including
|183
|212.6
|29.6
|0.22
|0.31
|0.42
|0.82
|including
|229
|238.1
|9.1
|0.14
|0.27
|0.35
|0.68
|including
|321.6
|330
|8.4
|0.18
|0.32
|0.41
|0.81
|including
|340
|362.7
|22.7
|0.20
|0.30
|0.40
|0.79
|and
|411
|423.6
|12.6
|0.08
|0.14
|0.18
|0.35
|KHDDH626
|White Hill
|3
|596
|593
|0.14
|0.25
|0.32
|0.63
|including
|119
|241
|122
|0.16
|0.30
|0.38
|0.75
|including
|256.9
|400
|143.1
|0.17
|0.28
|0.37
|0.72
|including
|364
|370
|6
|0.23
|0.43
|0.55
|1.07
|including
|412
|501.98
|89.98
|0.16
|0.25
|0.33
|0.64
|including
|512
|596
|84
|0.18
|0.32
|0.41
|0.80
|KHDDH627
|White Hill
|13
|672.8
|659.8
|0.11
|0.21
|0.26
|0.52
|including
|37
|42.7
|5.7
|0.12
|0.38
|0.45
|0.87
|including
|65
|71
|6
|0.06
|0.25
|0.28
|0.54
|including
|201
|222
|21
|0.12
|0.25
|0.31
|0.60
|including
|232
|294.6
|62.6
|0.23
|0.43
|0.55
|1.07
|including
|246
|272
|26
|0.29
|0.57
|0.71
|1.40
|including
|331
|337
|6
|0.16
|0.26
|0.34
|0.67
|including
|347
|376
|29
|0.17
|0.27
|0.36
|0.70
|including
|426
|464
|38
|0.15
|0.26
|0.34
|0.66
|including
|523
|546
|23
|0.13
|0.21
|0.27
|0.53
|including
|577
|599
|22
|0.12
|0.23
|0.29
|0.58
|including
|629
|645.4
|16.4
|0.13
|0.27
|0.33
|0.65
|including
|663
|667
|4
|0.16
|0.30
|0.38
|0.73
|KHDDH628
|Stockwork Hill
|10
|22
|12
|0.67
|0.06
|0.40
|0.79
|including
|10
|18
|8
|0.93
|0.07
|0.55
|1.07
|and
|32
|50
|18
|0.15
|0.03
|0.10
|0.20
|KHDDH629
|Stockwork Hill
|3.3
|125
|121.7
|0.07
|0.14
|0.17
|0.34
|including
|3.3
|13
|9.7
|0.18
|0.14
|0.24
|0.47
|including
|49
|53
|4
|0.16
|0.44
|0.51
|1.01
|including
|111
|121
|10
|0.09
|0.29
|0.34
|0.66
|KHDDH631
|White Hill
|97
|705.6
|608.6
|0.09
|0.20
|0.24
|0.48
|including
|270.9
|281
|10.1
|0.15
|0.38
|0.46
|0.90
|including
|339
|407.5
|68.5
|0.13
|0.28
|0.35
|0.68
|including
|357
|361
|4
|0.22
|0.66
|0.77
|1.51
|including
|432.4
|516.4
|84
|0.14
|0.26
|0.33
|0.64
|including
|527
|544.6
|17.6
|0.12
|0.28
|0.34
|0.66
|including
|554.8
|575
|20.2
|0.12
|0.24
|0.30
|0.59
|including
|609
|613
|4
|0.19
|0.36
|0.45
|0.88
|including
|639
|655
|16
|0.13
|0.30
|0.36
|0.71
|including
|669
|673
|4
|0.11
|0.26
|0.32
|0.62
|including
|685
|705.6
|20.6
|0.12
|0.31
|0.37
|0.72
|KHDDH632
|White Hill
|255
|259
|4
|0.06
|0.27
|0.30
|0.58
|KHDDH633
|White Hill
|0
|271
|271
|0.08
|0.16
|0.20
|0.39
|including
|4
|15.4
|11.4
|0.26
|0.38
|0.51
|1.00
|including
|4
|13
|9
|0.25
|0.37
|0.50
|0.98
|including
|35
|68
|33
|0.11
|0.24
|0.29
|0.57
|including
|88
|98.5
|10.5
|0.07
|0.24
|0.27
|0.54
|and
|283.3
|321
|37.7
|0.03
|0.09
|0.11
|0.21
|and
|333
|375.6
|42.6
|0.04
|0.09
|0.11
|0.21
|KHDDH634
|White Hill
|126
|160
|34
|0.03
|0.11
|0.12
|0.24
|and
|172
|826.5
|654.5
|0.11
|0.28
|0.34
|0.67
|including
|352
|360.09
|8.09
|0.14
|0.25
|0.32
|0.63
|including
|392
|410.32
|18.32
|0.14
|0.27
|0.34
|0.67
|including
|426
|567.5
|141.5
|0.18
|0.39
|0.48
|0.94
|including
|494
|502
|8
|0.29
|0.63
|0.78
|1.53
|including
|512
|544
|32
|0.25
|0.48
|0.61
|1.19
|including
|556
|567.5
|11.5
|0.19
|0.54
|0.63
|1.24
|including
|617
|675
|58
|0.23
|0.59
|0.71
|1.38
|including
|651
|659
|8
|0.50
|1.17
|1.43
|2.79
|KHDDH637
|White Hill
|2.7
|360.1
|357.4
|0.13
|0.24
|0.31
|0.61
|including
|25
|31
|6
|0.20
|0.31
|0.41
|0.80
|including
|42
|186
|144
|0.15
|0.30
|0.38
|0.74
|including
|123
|129
|6
|0.33
|0.46
|0.63
|1.23
|including
|222.6
|359
|136.4
|0.14
|0.25
|0.32
|0.62
|KHDDH638
|White Hill
|203.8
|208
|4.2
|0.02
|0.11
|0.12
|0.24
|and
|273.4
|817.4
|544
|0.12
|0.34
|0.40
|0.79
|including
|360
|364
|4
|0.12
|0.28
|0.34
|0.67
|including
|422
|525
|103
|0.16
|0.32
|0.40
|0.78
|including
|541.1
|588
|46.9
|0.12
|0.27
|0.33
|0.65
|including
|600
|815
|215
|0.15
|0.52
|0.60
|1.17
|including
|634
|697
|63
|0.23
|0.92
|1.03
|2.02
|including
|645
|673
|28
|0.32
|1.45
|1.61
|3.15
|including
|711
|723
|12
|0.19
|0.44
|0.54
|1.05
|including
|736.5
|747.8
|11.3
|0.16
|0.66
|0.74
|1.45
|KHDDH639
|White Hill
|8
|600.5
|592.5
|0.09
|0.20
|0.25
|0.49
|including
|30
|36
|6
|0.12
|0.33
|0.39
|0.77
|including
|48
|58.4
|10.4
|0.16
|0.33
|0.41
|0.81
|including
|72.4
|94
|21.6
|0.15
|0.21
|0.29
|0.56
|including
|168
|177.4
|9.4
|0.11
|0.24
|0.30
|0.58
|including
|195.7
|304
|108.3
|0.13
|0.29
|0.36
|0.71
|including
|314.4
|354
|39.6
|0.10
|0.23
|0.29
|0.56
|including
|480.7
|487.2
|6.5
|0.13
|0.25
|0.32
|0.62
|including
|497
|511
|14
|0.14
|0.25
|0.33
|0.64
|including
|558
|599
|41
|0.12
|0.26
|0.32
|0.62
|KHDDH645
|White Hill
|75
|79
|4
|0.09
|0.06
|0.11
|0.21
|and
|153.8
|171
|17.2
|0.04
|0.09
|0.11
|0.21
|and
|180.6
|279
|98.4
|0.05
|0.16
|0.19
|0.37
|and
|313
|715.6
|402.6
|0.14
|0.32
|0.40
|0.77
|including
|337
|580
|243
|0.15
|0.32
|0.40
|0.78
|including
|512
|536
|24
|0.21
|0.57
|0.68
|1.33
|including
|592
|658
|66
|0.19
|0.45
|0.55
|1.07
|including
|609
|615.1
|6.1
|0.26
|0.53
|0.67
|1.31
|including
|625
|658
|33
|0.23
|0.54
|0.66
|1.28
|including
|668.3
|706
|37.7
|0.14
|0.37
|0.44
|0.86
|including
|668.3
|682
|13.7
|0.24
|0.54
|0.66
|1.29
|Assays pending
|KHDDH647
|Stockwork Hill
|5
|21
|16
|0.18
|0.05
|0.15
|0.28
|and
|94
|104
|10
|0.11
|0.07
|0.13
|0.25
|and
|142
|164
|22
|0.08
|0.07
|0.11
|0.22
|and
|174
|211
|37
|0.18
|0.15
|0.24
|0.46
|including
|184
|211
|27
|0.20
|0.16
|0.26
|0.52
|and
|258
|367
|109
|0.12
|0.25
|0.31
|0.61
|including
|258
|278
|20
|0.23
|0.43
|0.55
|1.07
|including
|258
|274
|16
|0.24
|0.47
|0.59
|1.16
|including
|290
|304
|14
|0.12
|0.21
|0.28
|0.54
|including
|317
|332
|15
|0.12
|0.33
|0.39
|0.76
|including
|349
|363
|14
|0.15
|0.25
|0.33
|0.65
|and
|381
|389
|8
|0.04
|0.20
|0.22
|0.44
|and
|403
|409
|6
|0.07
|0.16
|0.20
|0.38
|and
|423
|435
|12
|0.09
|0.12
|0.17
|0.33
|and
|467
|560
|93
|0.23
|0.12
|0.23
|0.46
|including
|471
|485.7
|14.7
|0.19
|0.18
|0.28
|0.55
|including
|534
|546
|12
|1.04
|0.17
|0.70
|1.38
|KHDDH649
|Stockwork Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH650
|Stockwork Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH651
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH652
|Stockwork Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH653
|Stockwork Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH654
|Stockwork Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH655
|Stockwork Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH656
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH657
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH658
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH659
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH660
|Stockwork Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH661
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH662
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH663
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH664
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH665
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH666
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH667
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH668
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH669
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH670
|White Hill
|Assays pending
Appendix 2: Statements and Disclaimers
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Robert Spiers, who is responsible for the Mineral Resource estimate. Mr Spiers is a full time Principal Geologist employed by Spiers Geological Consultants (SGC) and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 and as a Competent Person under JORC Code 2012. Mr Spiers consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Dr Andrew Stewart, who is responsible for the exploration data, comments on exploration target sizes, QA/QC and geological interpretation and information. Dr Stewart, who is an employee of Xanadu and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists, has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves and the National Instrument 43-101. Dr Stewart consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Reporting Requirements
The 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code 2012) sets out minimum standards, recommendations and guidelines for Public Reporting in Australasia of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Information contained in this Announcement has been presented in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.
The information in this Announcement relates to the exploration results previously reported in ASX Announcements which are available on the Xanadu website at:
https://www.xanadumines.com/site/investor-centre/asx-announcements
The Company is not aware of any new, material information or data that is not included in those market announcements.
Copper Equivalent Calculations
The copper equivalent (CuEq) calculation represents the total metal value for each metal, multiplied by the conversion factor, summed and expressed in equivalent copper percentage with a metallurgical recovery factor applied.
Copper equivalent (CuEq) grade values were calculated using the formula: CuEq = Cu + Au * 0.60049 * 0.86667.
Where Cu - copper grade (%); Au - gold grade (g/t); 0.60049 - conversion factor (gold to copper); 0.86667 - relative recovery of gold to copper (86.67%).
The copper equivalent formula was based on the following parameters (prices are in USD): Copper price 3.4 $/lb; Gold price 1400 $/oz; Copper recovery 90%; Gold recovery 78%; Relative recovery of gold to copper = 78% / 90% = 86.67%.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this Announcement, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Xanadu and its projects may also include statements which are 'forward-looking statements' that may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These 'forward-looking statements' are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Xanadu, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements.
Xanadu disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this Announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'indicate', 'contemplate', 'target', 'plan', 'intends', 'continue', 'budget', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'schedule' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
All 'forward-looking statements' made in this Announcement are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that 'forward-looking statements' are not guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on 'forward-looking statements' due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
For further information please visit the Xanadu Mines' Website at www.xanadumines.com.
Appendix 2: Kharmagtai Table 1 (JORC 2012)
Set out below is Section 1 and Section 2 of Table 1 under the JORC Code, 2012 Edition for the Kharmagtai project. Data provided by Xanadu. This Table 1 updates the JORC Table 1 disclosure dated 8 December 2021.
JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 1 - SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).
|Criteria
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
|Drilling techniques
|
|Drill sample recovery
|
|Logging
|
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|Location of data points
|
|Data spacing and distribution
|
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|Sample security
|
|Audits or reviews
|
JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 2 - REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).
|Criteria
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|Exploration done by other parties
|
|Geology
|
|Drill hole Information
|
|Data Aggregation methods
|
Copper equivalent (CuEq) grade values were calculated using the following formula:
CuEq = Cu + Au * 0.62097 * 0.8235,
Gold Equivalent (eAu) grade values were calculated using the following formula:
eAu = Au + Cu / 0.62097 * 0.8235.
Where:
Cu - copper grade (%)
Au - gold grade (g/t)
0.62097 - conversion factor (gold to copper)
0.8235 - relative recovery of gold to copper (82.35%)
The copper equivalent formula was based on the following parameters (prices are in USD):
|Relationship between mineralisation on widths and intercept lengths
|
|Diagrams
|
|Balanced reporting
|
|Other substantive exploration data
|
|Further Work
|
JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 3 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF MINERAL RESOURCES
Mineral Resources are not reported so this is not applicable to this Announcement. Please refer to the Company's ASX Announcement dated 1 December 2021 for Xanadu's most recent reported Mineral Resource Estimate and applicable Table 1, Section 3.
JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES
Ore Reserves are not reported so this is not applicable to this Announcement.
1 ASX/TSX Announcement 08 December 2021 - Kharmagtai resource grows to 1.1 billion tonnes, containing 3Mt Cu and 8Moz Au
