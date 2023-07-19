DFINITY Foundation: Over 500 DFINITY Developer Grants Disbursed As Internet Computer Attracts Growing Number of Web3 Developers

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / 560 DFINITY developer grants have been disbursed since the launch of the program in May 2021. The program supports the most promising Web3 startups willing to build on the only infinitely scalable Internet Computer blockchain (ICP). In two years, 433 developer teams have been awarded more than $10 million worth of grants amid growing popularity of the Internet Computer Protocol among the Web3 developers and entrepreneurs.

The DFINITY Developer Grant Program aims to catalyze the growth of the Internet Computer ecosystem and make it accessible to more developers around the world by providing support to promising developers and teams. Grants are awarded in tiers of $5,000, $25,000, $100,000 and are available on a rolling basis. They are disbursed once the project milestones with clear deliverables are achieved.

With over 250 members, DFINITY Foundation's R&D and Engineering team is one of the largest and most active in the industry. According to the cryptomiso.com ranking, Internet Computer is among the top 3 most active blockchains in terms of the GitHub commits on the 3, 6 and 9 and 12 months' timeframes.

'There are currently more than 300,000 canister smart contracts deployed to the Internet Computer and the number is constantly growing. The dapp share of the overall commits on the Internet Computer blockchain is also growing. Developer grants play an important part in this, particularly during the initial stages when dapps need most resources and support. We are very happy to see more and more of our grantees scale and reach tens and even hundreds of thousands of users,' says Lomesh Dutta, Vice President of Growth at the DFINITY Foundation.

For example, DSCVR, an end-to-end decentralized Web3 social media platform, already has more than 200,000 users. DSCVR users will also be able to take part in the governance of the platform, this way fully democratizing the whole process.

Orally, oracle infrastructure built on the Internet Computer that provides oracle services to other chains, is another example of a successful DFINITY Developer Grant Program grantee. Azle is a software development kit for developing ICP canister smart contracts in TypeScript and making it accessible to thousands of new developers.

Thanks to its technical characteristics and growing popularity among developers, the Internet Computer Protocol is able to position itself as the underlying Web3 infrastructure and decentralized cloud service. This is made possible by the limitless scalability, lowest on-chain data storage and transaction costs in the industry. Therefore various ICP infrastructure development projects (like oracles, asset bridges, Canister Development Kits) are an important priority when awarding DFINITY developer grants. Other focus areas include dapps, developer tooling, integrations and APIs.

