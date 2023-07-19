SimplyRFiD to Demonstrate Groundbreaking AIMS Eyewear Inventory Automation System at Vision Expo in Las Vegas

Revolutionizing the eyewear industry with state-of-the-art RFID technology and a virtual assistant for frame buying and inventory management.

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / SimplyRFiD, a leader in RFID technology and system automation, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Vision Expo West from Sept. 27-30, 2023, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The company will be exhibiting at Booth P20168, where they will provide a highly anticipated demonstration of their innovative Advanced Inventory Management System (AIMS) for eyewear.





AIMS integrates with 17 Frame Manufacturers

AIMS Partner List





AIMS is a revolutionary system that intelligently assists with frame inventory and ordering, allowing frames and lenses to be drop-shipped directly from manufacturers. This breakthrough technology offers streamlined inventory management using RFID to ensure only the best-selling frames are always available and that this state-of-the-art tool can connect with both patients and manufacturers efficiently.

What sets AIMS apart is its ability to seamlessly integrate with Crystal practice management software, offer daily inventory visibility, and push frame data directly to Google, allowing businesses to attract more patients. It is an all-encompassing companion for any eyewear-related business looking to stay a step ahead.

Heading the SimplyRFiD's team will be the President, Carl Brown, and VP of Delivery, Eric Richmond, who will demonstrate the impressive range of AIMS capabilities. Richmond stated, "AIMS is not just a technological leap forward, but it's a game-changer for the eyewear industry. Whether you're a small boutique or a large retail chain, AIMS can simplify and revolutionize your business operations."

SimplyRFiD will offer personalized demonstrations of their innovative product line on inventory solutions and order management. Join SimplyRFiD at booth P20168 to see firsthand how SimplyRFiD is leading the future of retail with no games, just innovative, efficient solutions.

About SimplyRFiD

SimplyRFiD revolutionized RFID adoption with the introduction of the DoD Pro-Tag in 2007. SimplyRFiD's three software platforms - AIMS for Eyewear, Wave for Retail, and Wave Audit for Manufacturing - provide tools for retailers to adopt accurate inventory systems. SimplyRFiD's latest product, AI Kick-Start, enables retailers to deploy the latest RFID technology and experience faster growth.

Contact Information:

William Montalbo

Vice President, Marketing

william.montalbo@simplyrfid.com

+1 703.343.1689

Syd Brown

Social Media Manager

syd.brown@simplyrfid.com

+1 703.343.1689

SOURCE: SimplyRFiD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769005/SimplyRFiD-to-Demonstrate-Groundbreaking-AIMS-Eyewear-Inventory-Automation-System-at-Vision-Expo-in-Las-Vegas