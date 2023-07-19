Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ('Gatekeeper' or the 'Company') a video and data solutions provider for public transportation and smart cities, reports its financial results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023.

Highlights for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2023:

Revenue for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023, was $5,933,125 and $20,503,956 respectively, the highest in the Company's history and compares to $4,388,520 and $10,192,417 for the same prior year comparable periods, representing an increase of 35% and 101% respectively;

Gross margin for the three months and nine months ended May 31, 2023, was $2,946,985 and $9,038,682 respectively, the highest in the Company's history and compares to $1,810,596 and $4,511,146 for the same prior year comparable periods, representing an increase in gross margin of 63% and 101%, respectively;

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023 was 50% and 44%, respectively, compared to 41% and 44% for the same prior year comparable periods.

Total comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023, was $440,963 and $2,219,853 respectively, the highest in the Company's history and compares to total comprehensive loss of $317,760 and $800,875 for the same prior year comparable periods;

For the trailing twelve months ended May 31, 2023, revenue was $30,342,827, gross margin was $13,836,349, and total comprehensive income was $4,949,908; and

At May 31, 2023, the Company had working capital of $12,689,531 and approximately 91.6 million shares outstanding.

Management Commentary

Doug Dyment, President and CEO commented, "Our financial performance in the third fiscal quarter of 2023 was once again record-breaking in all aspects. We are witnessing significant growth in both the transit and school segments of our business. Our Platform as a Service (PAAS) business model is proving to be very successful in increasing our revenues on a per bus/train basis. We've now installed more than 47,000 mobile data collectors on passenger transportation vehicles which are recording video and data daily. As we evolve as a data company, we're preparing new innovative offerings utilizing AI, video analysis, and wireless data connectivity to help our customers manage their fleets more efficiently."

Selected Financial Information

For the three months ended For the nine months ended May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 Revenue $ 5,933,125 $ 4,388,520 $ 20,503,956 $ 10,192,417 Cost of Sales 2,986,140 2,577,924 11,465,274 5,681,271 Gross Profit 2,946,985 1,810,596 9,038,682 4,511,146 Gross Margin 50% 41% 44% 44% Expenses 2,518,935 2,129,518 7,089,064 5,786,162 Operating Income (Loss) 428,050 (318,922)

1,949,618 (1,275,016)

Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period $ 440,963 $ (317,760)

$ 2,219,853 $ (800,875)

Earning (Loss) per share - Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.00)

$ 0.02 $ (0.01)

Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.00)

$ 0.02 $ (0.01)

May 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 Total Assets $ 18,736,220 $ 23,016,204 Total Liabilities 3,793,653 10,470,109 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 14,942,567 $ 12,546,095

Full details of the financial reports and operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2023, are described in the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements with accompanying notes and related Management's Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, thermal cameras, and mobile data collectors to inter-connect public transit assets as part of intelligent transportation systems in a Smart City ecosystem. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is an enabling transformation to a video and data solutions provider for intelligent transit and Smart Cities. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

