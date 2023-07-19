Livento Group, Inc.: Livento Group - Announces an Investment by International Liquidity, LLC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:NUGN), a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announces a new investment by International Liquidity, LLC.

International Liquidity, LLC has invested in BOXO Productions Inc. International Liquidity, LLC invested in two movies that are in different stages of development namely "Carnival of Killers" and "Running Wild".

Speaking on behalf of International Liquidity, LLC "We are delighted to have commenced an investment relationship with BOXO Productions. This is an important first investment and we look forward to building an investment relationship with the Livento group." Commented the Senior Global Equity Analyst for International Liquidity, LLC

Livento Group through BOXO Productions provides the opportunity for High-Net-Worth Investors, Family Offices and Funds to invest in a sector they often do not have exposure to, where the returns exceed that of their current portfolio. Retail investors can gain exposure to the sector by investing in shares of Livento Group which are the owners of BOXO Productions. Speaking on behalf of Livento Group David Stybr, CEO commented "This is a huge vote of confidence in our business and business model, and we look forward to building on this relationship.

About Livento Group

Livento Group (OTC Pink: NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by a top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references to future events and expectations, possibilities, or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact

David Stybr, CEO

Livento Group, Inc.

ir@liventogroup.com

Livento Group | LinkedIn | Twitter

Boxo Productions | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Global Dot Logistics | LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE: Livento Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768999/Livento-Group-NUGN--Announces-an-Investment-by-International-Liquidity-LLC