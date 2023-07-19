Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been uplisted to the OTCQB exchange.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has been uplisted from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB exchange. The OTCQB is also known as "The Venture Market,". It is the middle tier of the over-the-counter (OTC) market for U.S. stocks. It is mainly comprised of early-stage U.S. and international companies. Successfully uplisting was the first step in the Company's renewed focus on its US investors. The Company will be utilizing the skills of experienced investor relation firms to manage its investor relation efforts on a going forward basis.

Personas Social Incorporated is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of offering live video conferencing technology, live streaming, social media products and services for use by consumers and businesses, with a focus on mobile (iOS and Android) products. It focuses on providing social commerce-enabled products which allow for a monetizable user experience to all users, consumers and businesses alike. The company accomplishes this by offering products which are complete with enterprise-grade e-commerce infrastructure including multi-currency, multi-lingual, turnkey mobile commerce suites for users.

For further information, please contact:

Personas Social Incorporated

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 647-789-0074

Email: mark@personas.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174046