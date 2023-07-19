Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YEFE | ISIN: US34959E1091 | Ticker-Symbol: FO8
Tradegate
19.07.23
15:12 Uhr
71,99 Euro
+0,53
+0,74 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTINET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTINET INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,7472,0315:21
71,7472,0315:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.07.2023 | 15:10
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fortinet, Inc.: Fortinet Achieves ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification for its Largest Owned Warehouse Worldwide

The certification supports the company's Corporate Social Responsibility commitment to reducing its environmental impacts

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Barbara Maigret, SVP, Global Head of Sustainability at Fortinet
"Environmental management is a key element of our approach in mitigating the impacts of climate change and addressing our goal to be net zero across Fortinet's global operations by 2030. Achieving ISO 14001 certification, which is the globally recognized standard for Environmental Management System, is a key achievement and we are very pleased to have reached this significant milestone with our largest owned warehouse worldwide."

News Summary
Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that it has received an International Organization for Standards (ISO) 14001 certification for its largest owned warehouse, located in Union City, California. This is the first Fortinet site to achieve the global standard and operate in accordance with strong environmental management practices. This certification demonstrates that the company has a certified Environmental Management System (EMS) in place to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations.

ISO 14001 is a global standard for setting out criteria for an Environmental Management System, providing a framework for measuring and improving the environmental impact and climate risks of an organization, as well as implementing a structured path to mitigate them and fulfilling compliance obligations.

To achieve certification, Fortinet successfully completed multiple rigorous audits conducted by TUVSUD America. Several criteria must be met and incorporated into the EMS. These included:

  • analyzing regulatory compliance,
  • understanding and developing mitigation processes for environmental impacts,
  • identifying interested parties that want the company to lower environmental risks,
  • developing procedures to manage environmental risks and opportunities in everyday processes including daily tasks, emergency response, and setting goals and metrics.

As part of its ISO 14001 certification, Fortinet is committed to achieving a number of environmental objectives including reduction of e-waste, elimination of plastic in packaging and implementation of proactive energy efficiency measures to decrease the environmental impacts of its operations, such as a focus on energy efficient product innovationsthat also help customers achieve their sustainability goals.

Additional Resources

  • Read the full Fortinet 2022 Sustainability Report (https://www.fortinet.com/content/dam/fortinet/assets/reports/fortinet-2022-sustainability-report.pdf)
  • Learn more about Fortinet's Corporate Social Responsibility (https://www.fortinet.com/csr) vision and approach.
  • Follow Fortinet on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Fortinet), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortinet), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/fortinet/), and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/behindthefirewall/). Subscribe to Fortinet on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJHo4AuVomwMRzgkA5DQEOA'sub_confirmation=1).

About Fortinet
Fortinet, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2023 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet's trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPlanner, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM and FortiXDR. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.

Media Contact:Investor Contact:Analyst Contact:
Stephanie Lira
Fortinet, Inc.
408-235-7700
pr@fortinet.com (mailto:pr@fortinet.com)
Peter Salkowski
Fortinet, Inc.
408-331-4595
psalkowski@fortinet.com (mailto:psalkowski@fortinet.com)		Brian Greenberg
Fortinet, Inc.
408-235-7700
analystrelations@fortinet.com (mailto:analystrelations@fortinet.com)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.