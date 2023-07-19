Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023

19.07.2023 | 15:14
Zekelman Industries: Atlas Tube Donates Tubing to Give Mobility to Thousands

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Atlas Tube, a division of Zekelman Industries, is proud to continue a 10+ year tradition of supporting Mobility Worldwide with a donation of steel tubing, enabling production of Mobility Carts that provide the gift of movement to those in need. Each quarterly donation allows the Columbia, Missouri branch of Mobility Worldwide to build 400 Mobility Carts, totaling 1,600 per year, and more than 16,000 carts during the past decade.

Mower Agency, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Press release picture

"When Zekelman Industries acquired the assets of EXLTUBE based in North Kansas City, Missouri in November 2022, we were well aware of their long history of making charitable donations to the Missouri branch of Mobility Worldwide," said Jeff Cole, president of Atlas Tube. "Mobility Carts are a critical, life-changing tool for those who need it most, and it is truly an honor to continue our support for this great organization."

Since 1994, Mobility Worldwide has been building sturdy, hand-cranked Mobility Carts to give away to disabled individuals around the world. The Mobility Cart is designed to go where conventional wheelchairs can't. They're functional for both indoor and outdoor environments, especially in rural areas where roads are non-existent or in disrepair.

Mobility Worldwide is approaching 100,000 units donated in its history through its 21 worldwide locations and surpassed 30,000 carts built at its Columbia, Missouri facility earlier this year, more than half of which were made possible by the Atlas Tube donations.

"Our work would not be possible without structural steel tubes and the support of Atlas Tube in Kansas City, which has allowed us to make more than 16,000 mobility carts in their 10 years of making donations," Gary Moreau, executive director of Mobility Worldwide MO-Columbia. "Atlas Tube likely will never meet the recipient of these donations, but that person will certainly feel God's love and the love of everyone involved in helping to bring them mobility."

The 14-gauge tubing from Atlas Tube is cut and welded to make the main support frame and front fork of the Mobility Carts. Additionally, the steel tubes are used to make brake handles and pull tongues, ensuring that the entire bundle is put to good use.

About Zekelman Industries

Zekelman Industries includes the operating divisions of Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube and Z Modular. It is the largest independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings and nipples in North America. Zekelman Industries delivers a broad range of pipe and tube solutions that build its customers' success. For more information, visit zekelman.com

Media Contacts:

Owen Serey
Sr. Account Supervisor, Mower
513.639.7455
oserey@mower.com

Rick Sebok
Chief Marketing Officer, Zekelman Industries
312.275.1585
rick.sebok@zekelman.com

SOURCE: Mower Agency

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768382/Atlas-Tube-Donates-Tubing-to-Give-Mobility-to-Thousands

