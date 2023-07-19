Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for HOYLU (392/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Hoylu AB's annual general meeting, held on June 26, 2023, the company will carry out a stock reverse stock split in relations 1:20. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jul 21, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: HOYLU Terms: Reverse split: 1:20 Current ISIN: SE0009581192 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jul 20, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020677854 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jul 21, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.