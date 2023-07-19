Serbia-based Storenergy has developed a thermal energy storage (TES) solution that uses recycled ceramics as the storage medium. It says its solid-state storage solution is designed to ensure long lifespans and low maintenance costs.Although TES has largely failed to scale to date, solutions have emerged to deliver on the technology's promise to decarbonize heat and power. Now, Serbia-based Storenergy has developed a modular, packed-bed TES solution that uses recycled ceramic as a storage medium. The material is sourced from Masdar City-based Seramic Materials, which obtains recycled ceramic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...