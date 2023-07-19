London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - Beacon Events, a leader in delivering global conferences, is pleased to announce the full launch of its newest event brand, Resourcing Tomorrow.

Resourcing Tomorrow replaces the flagship Mines and Money London brand and better reflects the changing landscape of the mining and resources industry as it adapts to the challenges and opportunities presented by the energy transition, ESG, and the need for environmental resilience.

The new event brand, first mooted at the event in 2022, will deliver value to delegates and sponsors by gathering senior market leaders from across the globe to better reflect the future direction of the industry it serves.

"Resourcing Tomorrow is a vital platform for the mining industry to come together to share knowledge, network and drive sustainable development," said Anita Richards, Chief Operating Officer at Beacon Events. "The new brand reflects our commitment to being at the forefront of the industry and meeting the evolving needs of our clients."

To celebrate the official launch, Resourcing Tomorrow is proud to announce the debut of a Ministerial Roundtable in 2023 where Government leaders will come together to discuss critical minerals policy and its impact on our collective future.

Resourcing Tomorrow will continue to take place at the Business Design Centre in London from 28 - 30 November and will be a reflection of the industry and its changing needs, paving the way in exploring the latest innovations and strategies to meet these needs.

Featuring a range of expert speakers and interactive sessions designed to equip attendees with the insights and tools needed to thrive in the rapidly changing, and constantly evolving mining and resources industry, Resourcing Tomorrow will explore the future as it relates to mining and resources via the following topics:

Redefining critical minerals and supply chains in our ever-changing geopolitical climate

Investing in exploration for the metals fueling the energy transition

Embracing eco-friendly mining practices for environmental and nature resilience

Revolutionizing recycling and circular economy strategies

Analyzing EV migration roadmaps, battery technology, and metals

Building strong collaborations and integration across the mining supply chain

Championing ESG and sustainable mining practices

Preparing for the future of work and empowering the next generation of leaders at our Next Generation Leaders Forum.

Resourcing Tomorrow will also provide a unique opportunity for investors, and mining companies, to explore connect and explore potential partnerships and collaborations.

Resourcing Tomorrow aims to shape the next generation of mining leaders through the Next Generation Leaders Forum, a program specifically designed to attract talented individuals into a career in mining.

The Beacon Events Balance for Better Program remains committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in the mining industry, reflected in conference events, speakers, and networking opportunities.

Resourcing Tomorrow represents an unrivalled opportunity for the mining industry. With over 2,000 key industry players from government officials, mining and energy companies, investors, brokers and exchanges, educators, regulators, suppliers and operators from around the world in attendance, Resourcing Tomorrow presents an unparalleled opportunity to come together for three days of learning, deal-making and to develop valuable and meaningful business connections.

For more information, see resourcingtomorrow.com

Media Enquiries

Jessica Mockler

Marketing Manager

Beacon Events

connect@resourcingtomorrow.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174051