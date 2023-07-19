Regulatory news:
SFL (Paris:FLY):
Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares.
Half-yearly report:
At 30 June 2023, the following resources were available for transactions under the Liquidity Contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:
- 4,145 shares
- €156,538 in cash
Ressources available at 31 December 2022 were as follows:
- 4,975 shares
- €97,017.00 in cash
At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:
- 2,025 shares
- €2,092,635.00 in cash
Over the period from 01/01/2023 to 30/06/2023, a total of:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Transactions amount
Buy
701
4 182
€324,991.50
Sell
354
5 012
€384,511.86
Number of transactions executed and volume traded in 2023 first half:
Number of
Volume traded
Buy
Sell
Date
Buy
Sell
Number
Share
Number
Share
02/01/2023
4
0
30
2 531,40
0
0
03/01/2023
3
0
14
1 184,68
0
0
04/01/2023
2
2
9
760,23
3
253,38
05/01/2023
22
0
160
13 297,60
0
0
06/01/2023
1
1
5
410,00
15
1 230,00
09/01/2023
2
13
3
242,61
293
23 563,06
10/01/2023
2
3
19
1 520,00
35
2 807,00
11/01/2023
2
8
3
239,61
64
5 143,68
12/01/2023
13
1
114
9 123,42
98
7 957,60
13/01/2023
4
5
28
2 247,84
24
1 926,72
16/01/2023
0
3
0
0
8
640,96
17/01/2023
3
4
26
2 075,58
10
804,00
18/01/2023
7
10
55
4 368,10
153
12 316,50
19/01/2023
4
11
31
2 461,09
78
6 338,28
20/01/2023
1
1
1
82,20
20
1 644,00
23/01/2023
2
11
4
331,20
105
8 683,50
24/01/2023
2
1
14
1 159,20
11
913,00
25/01/2023
5
2
16
1 322,24
10
830,00
26/01/2023
13
0
50
4 112,00
0
0
27/01/2023
2
1
12
984,00
1
82,20
30/01/2023
5
1
30
2 455,80
5
408,00
31/01/2023
5
2
22
1 807,30
45
3 708,00
01/2023
104
80
646
52 716,10
978
79 249,88
01/02/2023
4
0
21
1 721,58
0
0
02/02/2023
4
0
31
2 529,91
0
0
03/02/2023
6
0
33
2 672,01
0
0
06/02/2023
3
1
14
1 131,20
15
1 212,00
07/02/2023
1
0
1
81,00
0
0
08/02/2023
3
4
22
1 780,46
48
3 899,04
09/02/2023
6
11
52
4 179,24
159
12 754,98
10/02/2023
0
4
0
0
39
3 130,14
13/02/2023
2
6
13
1 065,48
79
6 459,04
14/02/2023
6
0
41
3 386,60
0
0
15/02/2023
9
4
80
6 569,60
31
2 579,20
16/02/2023
1
1
11
904,20
11
906,40
17/02/2023
3
0
21
1 732,50
0
0
20/02/2023
22
6
174
14 261,04
83
6 849,99
21/02/2023
9
1
81
6 595,83
2
164,40
22/02/2023
4
1
37
3 000,70
5
409,00
23/02/2023
2
2
6
491,82
2
164,20
24/02/2023
2
0
4
328,00
0
0
27/02/2023
1
0
9
736,20
0
0
28/02/2023
5
0
39
3 183,57
0
0
02/2023
93
41
690
56 350,94
474
38 528,39
01/03/2023
14
0
111
8 908,86
0
0
02/03/2023
7
0
37
3 000,70
0
0
03/03/2023
4
8
65
5 344,95
108
8 992,08
06/03/2023
8
2
57
4 737,27
85
7 123,00
07/03/2023
1
7
1
82,60
43
3 574,16
08/03/2023
4
3
16
1 340,00
27
2 262,60
09/03/2023
23
0
182
14 973,14
0
0
10/03/2023
6
0
30
2 429,10
0
0
13/03/2023
3
11
19
1 532,54
189
15 208,83
14/03/2023
1
3
12
962,40
76
6 140,80
15/03/2023
2
2
20
1 613,80
9
726,39
16/03/2023
1
5
5
402,00
55
4 426,40
17/03/2023
3
0
20
1 617,60
0
0
20/03/2023
1
3
3
245,40
34
2 767,60
21/03/2023
3
0
21
1 741,53
0
0
22/03/2023
10
0
62
5 101,36
0
0
23/03/2023
7
0
31
2 542,62
0
0
24/03/2023
4
0
15
1 225,50
0
0
27/03/2023
18
0
102
8 233,44
0
0
28/03/2023
0
3
0
0
48
3 843,36
29/03/2023
8
6
47
3 754,83
41
3 255,81
30/03/2023
5
0
15
1 188,90
0
0
31/03/2023
4
0
23
1 820,22
0
0
03/2023
137
53
894
72 798,76
715
58 321,03
03/04/2023
2
6
8
650,40
50
4 010,00
04/04/2023
1
2
2
162,00
30
2 453,70
05/04/2023
6
1
10
814,40
5
408,00
06/04/2023
2
3
3
244,62
23
1 876,80
11/04/2023
13
5
131
10 449,87
100
8 005,00
12/04/2023
6
6
29
2 320,29
166
13 291,62
13/04/2023
2
2
2
162,40
50
4 050,00
14/04/2023
4
3
9
728,82
112
9 116,80
17/04/2023
0
3
0
0
196
15 617,28
18/04/2023
5
0
17
1 372,07
0
0
19/04/2023
7
0
36
2 886,48
0
0
20/04/2023
11
1
71
5 621,07
6
476,40
21/04/2023
3
4
12
940,44
13
1 021,28
24/04/2023
2
1
23
1 796,30
8
638,40
25/04/2023
8
1
32
2 535,68
3
238,20
26/04/2023
18
1
272
20 359,20
1
75,20
27/04/2023
18
4
132
9 777,24
35
2 562,00
28/04/2023
6
7
47
3 422,07
117
8 590,14
04/2023
114
50
836
64 243,35
915
72 430,82
02/05/2023
0
2
0
0
10
742,00
03/05/2023
17
5
162
11 923,20
34
2 512,26
04/05/2023
30
8
235
17 028,10
92
6 707,72
05/05/2023
25
6
131
9 362,57
53
3 799,04
08/05/2023
0
4
0
0
81
5 817,42
09/05/2023
3
3
12
870,84
64
4 719,36
10/05/2023
7
3
35
2 493,05
195
14 061,45
11/05/2023
2
2
3
216,00
107
7 707,21
12/05/2023
3
6
4
287,40
275
19 723,00
15/05/2023
0
3
0
0
55
3 963,85
16/05/2023
4
3
4
290,00
60
4 326,00
17/05/2023
3
2
35
2 519,65
43
3 088,69
18/05/2023
0
1
0
0
50
3 590,00
19/05/2023
1
2
2
144,00
46
3 312,00
22/05/2023
2
7
4
291,60
61
4 458,49
23/05/2023
3
1
8
585,60
13
954,20
24/05/2023
0
2
0
0
10
736,00
25/05/2023
2
1
2
147,60
6
444,00
26/05/2023
20
2
53
3 852,57
28
2 017,12
29/05/2023
2
1
8
572,80
16
1 152,00
30/05/2023
3
0
7
500,85
0
0
31/05/2023
1
0
1
71,60
0
0
05/2023
128
64
706
51 157,43
1 299
93 831,81
01/06/2023
2
0
4
286,60
0
0
02/06/2023
14
5
70
4 932,20
51
3 635,79
05/06/2023
3
0
8
567,20
0
0
06/06/2023
3
2
6
423,00
3
212,40
07/06/2023
5
3
8
563,20
17
1 206,49
08/06/2023
3
4
9
633,06
70
4 900,70
09/06/2023
4
2
15
1 056,00
10
704,00
12/06/2023
16
2
62
4 229,64
22
1 513,60
13/06/2023
3
2
10
680,00
20
1 366,00
14/06/2023
1
7
3
203,40
72
4 930,56
15/06/2023
1
1
1
70,00
11
776,60
16/06/2023
6
1
22
1 528,78
10
692,00
19/06/2023
3
0
7
484,05
0
0
20/06/2023
5
0
11
757,02
0
0
21/06/2023
9
1
25
1 693,00
5
335,00
22/06/2023
1
5
4
268,00
36
2 419,92
23/06/2023
11
3
53
3 488,46
35
2 277,10
26/06/2023
8
4
31
2 001,36
45
2 889,90
27/06/2023
10
11
17
1 081,71
93
5 991,99
28/06/2023
3
7
8
506,64
64
4 091,52
29/06/2023
11
1
30
1 899,60
1
64,20
30/06/2023
3
5
6
372,00
66
4 142,16
06/2023
125
66
410
27 724,92
631
42 149,93
Total 1S2023
701
354
4 182
324 991,50
5 012
384 511,86
Contacts:
SFL Thomas Fareng T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com
www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com