Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares.

Half-yearly report:

At 30 June 2023, the following resources were available for transactions under the Liquidity Contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

4,145 shares

€156,538 in cash

Ressources available at 31 December 2022 were as follows:

4,975 shares

€97,017.00 in cash

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

2,025 shares

€2,092,635.00 in cash

Over the period from 01/01/2023 to 30/06/2023, a total of:

Number of transactions

executed Number of shares

traded Transactions amount Buy 701 4 182 €324,991.50 Sell 354 5 012 €384,511.86

Number of transactions executed and volume traded in 2023 first half:

Number of

transactions

executed Volume traded Buy Sell Date Buy Sell Number

of

shares Share

capital

Number

of shares Share

capital

02/01/2023 4 0 30 2 531,40 0 0 03/01/2023 3 0 14 1 184,68 0 0 04/01/2023 2 2 9 760,23 3 253,38 05/01/2023 22 0 160 13 297,60 0 0 06/01/2023 1 1 5 410,00 15 1 230,00 09/01/2023 2 13 3 242,61 293 23 563,06 10/01/2023 2 3 19 1 520,00 35 2 807,00 11/01/2023 2 8 3 239,61 64 5 143,68 12/01/2023 13 1 114 9 123,42 98 7 957,60 13/01/2023 4 5 28 2 247,84 24 1 926,72 16/01/2023 0 3 0 0 8 640,96 17/01/2023 3 4 26 2 075,58 10 804,00 18/01/2023 7 10 55 4 368,10 153 12 316,50 19/01/2023 4 11 31 2 461,09 78 6 338,28 20/01/2023 1 1 1 82,20 20 1 644,00 23/01/2023 2 11 4 331,20 105 8 683,50 24/01/2023 2 1 14 1 159,20 11 913,00 25/01/2023 5 2 16 1 322,24 10 830,00 26/01/2023 13 0 50 4 112,00 0 0 27/01/2023 2 1 12 984,00 1 82,20 30/01/2023 5 1 30 2 455,80 5 408,00 31/01/2023 5 2 22 1 807,30 45 3 708,00 01/2023 104 80 646 52 716,10 978 79 249,88 01/02/2023 4 0 21 1 721,58 0 0 02/02/2023 4 0 31 2 529,91 0 0 03/02/2023 6 0 33 2 672,01 0 0 06/02/2023 3 1 14 1 131,20 15 1 212,00 07/02/2023 1 0 1 81,00 0 0 08/02/2023 3 4 22 1 780,46 48 3 899,04 09/02/2023 6 11 52 4 179,24 159 12 754,98 10/02/2023 0 4 0 0 39 3 130,14 13/02/2023 2 6 13 1 065,48 79 6 459,04 14/02/2023 6 0 41 3 386,60 0 0 15/02/2023 9 4 80 6 569,60 31 2 579,20 16/02/2023 1 1 11 904,20 11 906,40 17/02/2023 3 0 21 1 732,50 0 0 20/02/2023 22 6 174 14 261,04 83 6 849,99 21/02/2023 9 1 81 6 595,83 2 164,40 22/02/2023 4 1 37 3 000,70 5 409,00 23/02/2023 2 2 6 491,82 2 164,20 24/02/2023 2 0 4 328,00 0 0 27/02/2023 1 0 9 736,20 0 0 28/02/2023 5 0 39 3 183,57 0 0 02/2023 93 41 690 56 350,94 474 38 528,39 01/03/2023 14 0 111 8 908,86 0 0 02/03/2023 7 0 37 3 000,70 0 0 03/03/2023 4 8 65 5 344,95 108 8 992,08 06/03/2023 8 2 57 4 737,27 85 7 123,00 07/03/2023 1 7 1 82,60 43 3 574,16 08/03/2023 4 3 16 1 340,00 27 2 262,60 09/03/2023 23 0 182 14 973,14 0 0 10/03/2023 6 0 30 2 429,10 0 0 13/03/2023 3 11 19 1 532,54 189 15 208,83 14/03/2023 1 3 12 962,40 76 6 140,80 15/03/2023 2 2 20 1 613,80 9 726,39 16/03/2023 1 5 5 402,00 55 4 426,40 17/03/2023 3 0 20 1 617,60 0 0 20/03/2023 1 3 3 245,40 34 2 767,60 21/03/2023 3 0 21 1 741,53 0 0 22/03/2023 10 0 62 5 101,36 0 0 23/03/2023 7 0 31 2 542,62 0 0 24/03/2023 4 0 15 1 225,50 0 0 27/03/2023 18 0 102 8 233,44 0 0 28/03/2023 0 3 0 0 48 3 843,36 29/03/2023 8 6 47 3 754,83 41 3 255,81 30/03/2023 5 0 15 1 188,90 0 0 31/03/2023 4 0 23 1 820,22 0 0 03/2023 137 53 894 72 798,76 715 58 321,03 03/04/2023 2 6 8 650,40 50 4 010,00 04/04/2023 1 2 2 162,00 30 2 453,70 05/04/2023 6 1 10 814,40 5 408,00 06/04/2023 2 3 3 244,62 23 1 876,80 11/04/2023 13 5 131 10 449,87 100 8 005,00 12/04/2023 6 6 29 2 320,29 166 13 291,62 13/04/2023 2 2 2 162,40 50 4 050,00 14/04/2023 4 3 9 728,82 112 9 116,80 17/04/2023 0 3 0 0 196 15 617,28 18/04/2023 5 0 17 1 372,07 0 0 19/04/2023 7 0 36 2 886,48 0 0 20/04/2023 11 1 71 5 621,07 6 476,40 21/04/2023 3 4 12 940,44 13 1 021,28 24/04/2023 2 1 23 1 796,30 8 638,40 25/04/2023 8 1 32 2 535,68 3 238,20 26/04/2023 18 1 272 20 359,20 1 75,20 27/04/2023 18 4 132 9 777,24 35 2 562,00 28/04/2023 6 7 47 3 422,07 117 8 590,14 04/2023 114 50 836 64 243,35 915 72 430,82 02/05/2023 0 2 0 0 10 742,00 03/05/2023 17 5 162 11 923,20 34 2 512,26 04/05/2023 30 8 235 17 028,10 92 6 707,72 05/05/2023 25 6 131 9 362,57 53 3 799,04 08/05/2023 0 4 0 0 81 5 817,42 09/05/2023 3 3 12 870,84 64 4 719,36 10/05/2023 7 3 35 2 493,05 195 14 061,45 11/05/2023 2 2 3 216,00 107 7 707,21 12/05/2023 3 6 4 287,40 275 19 723,00 15/05/2023 0 3 0 0 55 3 963,85 16/05/2023 4 3 4 290,00 60 4 326,00 17/05/2023 3 2 35 2 519,65 43 3 088,69 18/05/2023 0 1 0 0 50 3 590,00 19/05/2023 1 2 2 144,00 46 3 312,00 22/05/2023 2 7 4 291,60 61 4 458,49 23/05/2023 3 1 8 585,60 13 954,20 24/05/2023 0 2 0 0 10 736,00 25/05/2023 2 1 2 147,60 6 444,00 26/05/2023 20 2 53 3 852,57 28 2 017,12 29/05/2023 2 1 8 572,80 16 1 152,00 30/05/2023 3 0 7 500,85 0 0 31/05/2023 1 0 1 71,60 0 0 05/2023 128 64 706 51 157,43 1 299 93 831,81 01/06/2023 2 0 4 286,60 0 0 02/06/2023 14 5 70 4 932,20 51 3 635,79 05/06/2023 3 0 8 567,20 0 0 06/06/2023 3 2 6 423,00 3 212,40 07/06/2023 5 3 8 563,20 17 1 206,49 08/06/2023 3 4 9 633,06 70 4 900,70 09/06/2023 4 2 15 1 056,00 10 704,00 12/06/2023 16 2 62 4 229,64 22 1 513,60 13/06/2023 3 2 10 680,00 20 1 366,00 14/06/2023 1 7 3 203,40 72 4 930,56 15/06/2023 1 1 1 70,00 11 776,60 16/06/2023 6 1 22 1 528,78 10 692,00 19/06/2023 3 0 7 484,05 0 0 20/06/2023 5 0 11 757,02 0 0 21/06/2023 9 1 25 1 693,00 5 335,00 22/06/2023 1 5 4 268,00 36 2 419,92 23/06/2023 11 3 53 3 488,46 35 2 277,10 26/06/2023 8 4 31 2 001,36 45 2 889,90 27/06/2023 10 11 17 1 081,71 93 5 991,99 28/06/2023 3 7 8 506,64 64 4 091,52 29/06/2023 11 1 30 1 899,60 1 64,20 30/06/2023 3 5 6 372,00 66 4 142,16 06/2023 125 66 410 27 724,92 631 42 149,93 Total 1S2023 701 354 4 182 324 991,50 5 012 384 511,86

