Integrify Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit

Low-Code Process Automation Platform Demonstrates Commitment to Data Security by Meeting SOC 2® Standards

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Integrify, a low-code process automation platform provider, today announced the successful completion of its Type 1 SOC 2® as of June 16, 2023, as it looks to continually improve security and meet the evolving compliance requirements of enterprise customers.





AICPA SOC Badge

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

VP of Technology Dan Jankowski commented, "While we have always sought to provide the most secure and compliant platform in our industry, we felt that going through the SOC 2 process would provide an additional layer of objective feedback on our security. Achieving this milestone validates our approach."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to protect the personal assets of their potential and existing customers. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

"A SOC 2 audit is a statement about an organization's commitment to protecting their information," said Stephanie Oyler-Rankin, SOC Practice Lead at A-LIGN. "As a trusted third-party assessment firm, A-LIGN independently evaluates client data processes and procedures, governance on internal controls, and security posture. Integrify's SOC 2 report validates its commitment to data security and protection and compliance with critical standards to mitigate cybersecurity threats."

During the SOC 2 compliance process, Integrify thoroughly evaluated its internal controls and proactively implemented essential enhancements to bolster its security posture. This endeavor reaffirmed the company's unwavering dedication to data security and improved operational efficiencies and risk management practices.

Integrify will continue to invest in its security infrastructure and remain vigilant in evolving threat landscapes to protect its clients' data. As part of this investment, Integrify will perform a SOC 2 assessment annually and can make the report available to current or potential customers upon request.

If you want to view Integrify's SOC 2 report, please visit https://www.integrify.com/contact/.

For more information on Integrify, visit their website at www.integrify.com.

ABOUT INTEGRIFY

Integrify is a low-code, cloud-based workflow automation platform that helps businesses automate processes, design dynamic forms, and create self-service portals. Integrify allows businesses to unite people, processes, and technology on a centralized, cloud-based platform. Founded in 2001, Integrify aims to help businesses easily develop automated workflows using an intuitive, scalable automation platform. Integrify provides extreme customization and integration flexibility, allowing organizations across all industries to improve service, efficiency, and compliance.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. A-LIGN ASSURANCE is a licensed certified public accounting firm registered as Price and Associates CPAs, LLC. A-LIGN may collectively refer to the entities of A-LIGN and A-LIGN ASSURANCE as A-LIGN. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

