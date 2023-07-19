Anzeige
19.07.2023 | 16:38
Roadpass Digital Announces New Shareholder and Appoints New CEO

INDUSTRY VETERAN MARY HENEEN JOINS AS ROADPASS CEO AND TECHNEXUS VENTURE COLLABORATIVE BECOMES CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Roadpass Digital, operator of the leading technology platform for road travel and RVing experiences, announced the appointment of industry veteran Mary Heneen as the CEO of Roadpass. The announcement comes as TechNexus Venture Collaborative becomes the controlling shareholder in Roadpass.

Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital
Roadpass Digital logo

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Mary Heneen to the team as CEO of Roadpass," said Terry Howerton, CEO of TechNexus and newly appointed Chairman of the Board for Roadpass. Howerton continued, "Our portfolio includes some of the most ambitious and innovative ventures in the outdoor and rectech space, and it became clear that our experience and operating model could direct the next chapter of growth for Roadpass, particularly under Mary's leadership."

Mary Heneen most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Roamly, an RV insurtech. Prior to Roamly (an Outdoorsy company), she spent 6 years at Camping World as the Senior Vice President and GM of membership products where she was responsible for $214M of P&L management. Heneen previously worked in strategic revenue growth and marketing at several Fortune 500 companies, including DIRECTV, Amazon, Comcast, Dish, and Nordstrom.

Roadpass Digital operates consumer technology products under the Roadtrippers, Campendium, and Togo RV brands as well as a Roadpass PRO membership. The Roadpass leadership and stakeholder changes will accelerate growth and innovation initiatives at Roadpass, as well as include new partnership opportunities with TechNexus portfolio companies. The changes also mark the beginning of new embedded trip-planning technology opportunities for Roadpass partners.

ABOUT ROADPASS DIGITAL

Roadpass Digital is focused on making it easier to experience, own, and maintain recreational vehicles and more easily discover, book, and navigate road trips. Learn more about Roadpass Digital's industry-leading products at roadpass.com.

ABOUT TECHNEXUS VENTURE COLLABORATIVE

TechNexus Venture Collaborative partners with leading corporations to curate an ecosystem of ambitious entrepreneurs and help them work together to create new business models, new revenue streams, new products, and markets. Learn more at technexus.com.

Contact Information

Steven Hileman
media@roadpass.com

SOURCE: Roadpass Digital

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768869/Roadpass-Digital-Announces-New-Shareholder-and-Appoints-New-CEO

