ACCESSWIRE
19.07.2023 | 16:50
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $2.6 Million Underwritten Public Offering for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $2.6 Million Underwritten Public Offering for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN).

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility. It also owns and develops EZ-G device that regulates the flow of low-concentration CBD oils into the soft tissues of the female sexual organs. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

For more information, please visit https://cannasoft-crm.com

Aegis Capital Corp., Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Press release picture

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

This communication is for informational purposes only, it is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or as an official confirmation of a transaction. All market prices, data and other information are not guaranteed as to completeness or accuracy and are subject to change without notice. Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corp., a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested. This communication is not a product of Aegis Capital Corp. Research Department.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769048/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-26-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-for-BYND-Cannasoft-Enterprises-Inc-NASDAQBCAN

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.