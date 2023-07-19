Neurovations: Dr. Eric Grigsby Collaborates on Groundbreaking Study of Donanemab's Impact on Alzheimer's Disease

Neurovations Research proud to be a part of study that released first positive results to slow Alzheimer's Disease

NAPA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Neurovations, a leading medical research and innovation company, is proud to have collaborated on a groundbreaking study investigating the effects of the monoclonal antibody, donanemab, on patients with the early stages of Alzheimer's Disease.





Neurovations began enrolling patients in 2021 in advance of Eli Lilly's recent announcement of positive results from the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 Phase 3 trial. This study demonstrated that donanemab significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in individuals with early Alzheimer's Disease.

"We are thrilled to be part of this vital research. Alzheimer's Disease affects nearly 1 million people in my home state of California," said Dr. Eric Grigsby. "This is a significant step forward in the fight against Alzheimer's, and we are optimistic about the impact this treatment may have on the members of my community with this condition."

Neurovations was founded in Napa in 1992 by Dr. Eric Grigsby and is a national leader in clinical research for pain and neurologic diseases, treatment for chronic pain, molecular diagnostics testing, and education programs focused on pain and neuroscience.

The TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 study, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, evaluated the safety and efficacy of donanemab, an investigational, amyloid-targeting therapy. Participants with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease were enrolled in the study, and those with confirmed presence of AD neuropathology completed their course of treatment with donanemab.

Neurovations Research was selected as a study site in 2021 and worked with Eli Lilly to contribute to this groundbreaking research. Dr. Grigsby's expertise and passion for advancing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases and chronic pain have been instrumental in the success of this collaboration.

Key findings from the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 study include:

? Nearly half (47%) of participants on donanemab showed no clinical progression at one year, defined as no decline in Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB), compared to 29% of participants on placebo.

? Donanemab treatment slowed clinical decline by 35% compared to placebo, leading to a 40% reduction in the decline of activities of daily living.

These results have significant implications for the treatment of early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease and have prompted Lilly to move forward with FDA approval and global regulatory submissions. Neurovations and Dr. Eric Grigsby's involvement in this study have further enhanced the research community's understanding of the potential benefits of donanemab in Alzheimer's disease management.

"Alzheimer's Disease affects an estimated 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older. This first step is monumental on the path to a cure. We are thrilled to have been part of the study and sincerely hope to begin offering the treatment as soon as possible," stated Dr Grigsby.

