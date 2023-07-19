Xiao-I Corporation: Xiao-I Hua Zang Large Language Model, Positioned to Be China's Own ChatGPT

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, initiated a summit focused on "The Opportunities and Challenges in China in the Era of Large Language Models (LLM)" to discuss the importance of creating China's own ChatGPT.

The summit comes as Xiao-I continues to expand its newly launched Hua Zang LLM. LLMs and other ChatGPT-like models are the implementation methods of artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC). According to a study from Acumen Research and Consulting, the market size of AIGC is projected to reach $110.8 billion by 2030, which indicates that there will be a significant number of industries and companies globally seeking to integrate AIGC in the foreseeable future.

"The world is transitioning towards the digital economy as the volume of data is ever-increasing," emphasized Mr. Yuan Hui, Chairman and CEO of Xiao-I. "Xiao-I should develop our own algorithms and LLM infrastructure to meet the risks and challenges in the process of digitization."

To date, English has been the universal language used to build most LLMs, which places other languages, including Chinese, at a disadvantage. Thus, in China, the need for domestic and localized solutions using the Chinese language as the basis for artificial intelligence has never been greater. With nearly 20 years of experience in cognitive AI and its industrial applications, Xiao-I possesses the amount of both Chinese and industrial texts necessary to develop China's own ChatGPT.

With its deep industrial experience and capabilities, Xiao-I Hua Zang LLM has gained a key competitive advantage with a robust database, talents, computing power, funding, etc. The solution is poised to transform an array of business models with its open-source platform and to provide an easy-to-apply and low-cost LLM infrastructure to serve thousands of industries.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contact

PTG-ASIA

Ms. Grace Hsu

+86 13717891416

Email: grace@ptg-asiagroup.com

SOURCE: Xiao-I Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769060/Xiao-I-Hua-Zang-Large-Language-Model-Positioned-to-Be-Chinas-Own-ChatGPT