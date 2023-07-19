Impact 21 Group, LLC: Anila Siraj Brings Extensive EV Expertise to the Impact 21 Team

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Impact 21, a retail consulting, analytics, and services company, presents Anila Siraj as new Principal Consultant and subject matter expert for EV strategy and fuel and convenience retail pricing. With 20-plus years of global assignments and leadership experience spanning multiple disciplines and cultures, Siraj is recognized as a trusted advisor by clients and peers. Siraj brings to clients her proven record of delivering winning strategies to a global customer base, across multiple verticals including fuel & non-fuel retail and alternative fuels / EV, focused on location intelligence, price optimization, and retail planning.

Anila Siraj, Principal Consultant

Subject matter expert for EV strategy and fuel and convenience retail pricing

"We are very excited to have Anila join Impact 21 to further expand thought leadership within our energy practice," says Scott Burchfield, Impact 21 Chief Operations Officer. "Her expansive traditional fuels and alternative fuels knowledge will be invaluable to our clients, especially as many work to develop an alternative fuels strategy."

Siraj has a passion for helping organizations realize their full potential. Her command of strategy delivers on clients' desired results; be that developing into new markets, verticals, and/or products, incorporating new technologies into their portfolio, or understanding where to start on the path of strategy creation. Siraj held an extensive and successful tenure with Kalibrate Technologies Inc. While at Kalibrate, she started two divisions from the ground up - Consultancy & Strategic Advisory Services and EV Strategy. Most recently, she served as Managing Director, Alternative Fuels. Within this role she launched a highly quoted annual business and consumer study and created and led a new Alternative Fuels business unit, focusing on driving product, data, strategy, and analytical capabilities to empower clients with the full potential of EV solutions. Siraj also held other senior roles with Kalibrate, Head of Data Strategy & Product Officer, EVP - Research & Applied Data Sciences, and Managing Director, Insight Division.

"I am excited to be joining the phenomenal team at Impact 21, and for the opportunity to bring my experience in strategy, leadership, and transformation to help the company expand into new markets and verticals while continuing to deliver a high level of customer focus," says Siraj.

Siraj is a highly engaged leader in the energy industry. While providing thought leadership and guidance through webinars, panel discussions, blogs, media appearances, and direct client engagement, Siraj is recognized as an Alternative Fuels subject matter expert whose opinions and advice are widely sought. She has been featured as an EV expert in numerous publications across the globe and boasts her own extensive portfolio on the subject. Siraj has served as a National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) EV Council Member since 2020, helping retailers navigate the opportunities and challenges around EV Charger Deployment, and is a contributing Forbes Technology Council Member. She was named as an 'EV Leader 2023' by Electric Drives.

