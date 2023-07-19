Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision n°2021-01, dated 22 June 2021, renewing the establishment of an accepted market practice for liquidity agreements relating to shares, Verallia (Euronext Paris: VRLA) hereby makes available to the public its H1 2023 half-yearly report regarding the liquidity agreement entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on 20 December 2019 and which came into force on 6 January 2020:

Available means as of 30 June 2023:

0 share; and

- 3,385,658 euros

Number of purchases completed during H1 2023: 5,448

Number of sales completed during H1 2023: 5,858

Volumes purchased during H1 2023: 710, 875 shares for 25,378,755.90 euros

Volumes sold during H1 2023: 710, 875 shares for 25,410,343.59 euros

For the record:

as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity agreement, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

0 share; and

- 2,500,000 euros

in accordance with the amendment to the liquidity agreement dated 9 November 2020, the means allocated to the liquidity agreement were increased to 3,400,000 euros; and

as of 31 December 2022, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

0 share; and

- 3,354,070 euros

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We are joining forces with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop beneficial and sustainable new solutions for all.

With more than 10,000 employees and 34 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and the world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide.

In 2022, Verallia produced close to 17 billion glass bottles and jars and posted revenue of €3.4 billion Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230719248878/en/

Contacts:

Verallia press service

Annabel Fuder Stéphanie Piere

verallia@wellcom.fr +33 (0)1 46 34 60 60

Verallia investor relations

Alexandra Baubigeat Boucheron alexandra.baubigeat-boucheron@verallia.com