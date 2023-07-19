Shipyard Media: Introducing Your Virtual Room Designer: Revolutionizing Real Estate With Cutting-Edge AI Technology and Expert Influence

Leveraging the power of AI, this product reimagines a property's exterior and interior based on a simple photo. Within seconds, it generates an array of stunning design options, effectively becoming your virtual room designer. Countless decor ideas come to life at the touch of a button.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Shipyard Media, a leading technology company, is thrilled to announce the launch of Virtual House Flip. With just a photo, this web app utilizes AI to transform a home's space. Virtual House Flip empowers users to easily redesign exterior and interior spaces, offering stunning results influenced by world-class architects and interior designers.





Virtual House Flip - Before and After

The photo exemplifies the remarkable 'Slide Tool' feature, providing users with a seamless visual experience of the before-and-after results.

Virtual House Flip makes the home design experience accessible to anyone with a smartphone. Simply snap a photo and watch AI work its magic. The software generates a redesigned space alongside the original photo, allowing users to compare the before-and-after using the convenient slide tool.

Key Features:

AI-Powered Redesign: Virtual House Flip harnesses the power of AI to intelligently analyze a photo of a home and generate stunning design options that transform the space. Influenced by Experts: Results are influenced by world-class architects and interior designers. Easy Comparison: The slide tool allows users to seamlessly compare the original photo with the redesigned space, allowing homeowners to visualize their design choices and make informed decisions. Share, Compare, and Save: Users can save their favorite redesigned masterpieces in the photo gallery for future reference and inspiration.

"We're excited to introduce Virtual House Flip to homeowners around the world," said Mark Williams, co-founder at Shipyard Media. "With this user-friendly web app, we aim to make home design both easy and enjoyable."

Available at https://www.virtualhouseflip.com/

Quotes:

"I have talked about the need for this for my wife for months! So happy to see it become a reality." - Michael Lowndes, Littleton, Colorado

"Congratulations on launching such an interesting tool! I recently tried it out on my old house and it felt like it had been given a fresh makeover. The before-and-after comparisons were stunning and I was amazed at how transformative AI can be. Your tool is also very accessible and intuitive, making it easy for anyone to use. Thank you for creating this and I look forward to seeing more developments in the future." - Zhang Kostja, Munich, Germany

"So much fun, gave me great ideas inside my house to make my old furnishing refreshed with new ideas!!! Great app." - Lisa Marie Antoci, Aliso Viejo, CA

Available at https://www.virtualhouseflip.com/

About Shipyard Media:

Shipyard Media is dedicated to developing innovative software solutions, with a focus on AI technology. With top programming talent boasting over 20 years of experience, we pride ourselves on our ability to create cutting-edge AI solutions that empower users and revolutionize their digital experiences.

Contact Information:

Mark Williams

Co-Founder

mark@virtualhouseflip.com

714-745-6164

Related Files

Screenshot 2 2023-04-30 at 8.22.40 AM.png

female iphone interior.jpeg

SOURCE: Shipyard Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769010/Introducing-Your-Virtual-Room-Designer-Revolutionizing-Real-Estate-With-Cutting-Edge-AI-Technology-and-Expert-Influence