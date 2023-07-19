Rystad Energy says that about €7 billion ($7.8 billion) of solar panels are now being stored in Europe, but European developers continued to buy solar modules from China throughout the first half of this year.Rystad Energy has revealed that European warehouses currently host around 40 GW of Chinese-made solar panels. The Norwegian consulting firm said that the stored solar panels are worth about €7 billion. It noted that solar module imports from China continued to increase this year, despite the high inventory levels. "Imports in January were 17% higher compared to 2022, with February up 22%, ...

