HARLEYSVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.30 per share on the Company's common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on August 16, 2023 to stockholders of record on August 2, 2023.
Net income for the third quarter was $2,801,000 or $.76 per diluted share compared to $2,216,000 or $.59 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.
Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $9,205,000 or $2.47 per diluted share compared to $5,898,000 or $1.57 per diluted share for the same nine-month period a year ago.
"We were able to benefit from the rising rate environment and are pleased with our financial results for the quarter and nine months ended," stated Brendan J. McGill, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. McGill continued, "Asset quality and capital levels remain strong as we continue to navigate the changing economic and rate environment with discipline, ensuring we remain a competitive and an attractive option to our existing and prospective customers."
The Company's assets totaled $829.9 million compared to $928.7 million a year ago. Stockholders' tangible book value increased 4.2% to $23.26 per share from $22.33 a year ago.
Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL ( http://www.otcmarkets.com ) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products, and services.
|Harleysville Financial Corporation
|Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of June 30, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Year-To-Date
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended:
|Three Months Ended:
|Selected Consolidated Earnings Data
Jun 30,
2023
Jun 30,
2022
June 31,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
|Total interest income
$
25,504
$
19,324
$
8,395
$
8,473
$
8,636
$
7,991
$
6,677
|Total interest expense
2,212
2,490
874
701
637
667
699
|Net Interest Income
23,292
16,834
7,521
7,772
7,999
7,324
5,978
|Provision for loan losses
595
130
146
220
229
150
70
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
22,697
16,704
7,375
7,552
7,770
7,174
5,908
|Gain on sales of loans
-
21
-
-
-
-
-
|Bank owned life insurance
295
291
97
98
100
98
96
|Other income
1,692
1,934
593
555
544
649
669
|Total other expenses
12,372
11,280
4,325
4,114
3,933
4,094
3,877
|Income before income taxes
12,312
7,670
3,740
4,091
4,481
3,827
2,796
|Income tax expense
3,107
1,772
939
1,018
1,150
935
580
|Net Income
$
9,205
$
5,898
$
2,801
$
3,073
$
3,331
$
2,892
$
2,216
|Per Common Share Data
|Basic earnings
$
2.48
$
1.59
$
0.76
$
0.83
$
0.90
$
0.78
$
0.60
|Diluted earnings
$
2.47
$
1.57
$
0.76
$
0.82
$
0.89
$
0.77
$
0.59
|Dividends
$
0.89
$
0.86
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.29
$
0.29
$
0.29
|Special Dividend
$
1.16
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1.16
$
-
$
-
|Tangible book value
$
23.26
$
22.33
$
23.26
$
22.79
$
22.27
$
22.81
$
22.33
|Shares outstanding
3,663,905
3,721,332
3,663,905
3,708,367
3,721,269
3,719,141
3,721,332
|Average shares outstanding - basic
3,706,846
3,717,555
3,688,845
3,715,772
3,715,838
3,720,147
3,721,352
|Average shares outstanding - diluted
3,729,231
3,757,711
3,706,597
3,740,421
3,743,724
3,751,155
3,758,018
|Year-To-Date
|Nine Months Ended:
|Three Months Ended:
|Other Selected Consolidated Data
Jun 30,
2023
Jun 30,
2022
June 31,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
|Return on average assets
1.43
%
0.86
%
1.35
%
1.44
%
1.49
%
1.25
%
0.96
%
|Return on average equity
14.65
%
9.65
%
13.24
%
14.73
%
15.97
%
13.82
%
10.77
%
|Net interest rate spread
3.59
%
2.40
%
3.58
%
3.62
%
3.57
%
3.16
%
2.56
%
|Net yield on interest earning assets
3.69
%
2.50
%
3.71
%
3.72
%
3.65
%
3.24
%
2.64
%
|Operating expenses to average assets
1.93
%
1.65
%
2.09
%
1.93
%
1.76
%
1.78
%
1.68
%
|Efficiency ratio
48.94
%
59.19
%
52.67
%
48.83
%
45.51
%
50.72
%
57.49
%
|Ratio of non-performing loans to total assets at end of period
0.28
%
0.47
%
0.28
%
0.24
%
0.28
%
0.26
%
0.47
%
|Loan loss reserve to total loans, net
0.89
%
0.84
%
0.89
%
0.91
%
0.88
%
0.89
%
0.84
%
|Stockholders' equity to assets
10.27
%
8.95
%
10.27
%
10.03
%
9.45
%
9.30
%
8.95
%
|Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Jun 30,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
|Total assets
$
829,933
$
842,882
$
877,525
$
912,127
$
928,738
|Cash & investment securities
25,623
57,163
94,330
149,231
197,572
|Mortgage-backed securities
153,205
158,731
163,968
165,008
143,506
|Total Investments
178,828
215,894
258,298
314,239
341,078
|Consumer Loans receivable
305,780
290,509
288,912
275,594
274,541
|Commercial Loans receivable
314,756
306,636
300,109
291,537
282,216
|Loan loss reserve
(5,525
)
(5,408
)
(5,203
)
(5,021
)
(4,681
)
|Total Loans receivable net
615,011
591,737
583,818
562,110
552,076
|FHLB stock
3,024
2,234
2,601
3,049
3,071
|Checking accounts
286,725
294,421
299,974
305,340
315,027
|Savings accounts
282,425
306,226
318,718
328,311
326,863
|Certificate of deposit accounts
110,898
109,453
114,913
122,235
129,738
|Total Deposits
680,048
710,100
733,605
755,886
771,628
|Advances
53,245
38,363
49,624
61,858
62,101
|Total stockholders' equity
85,212
84,531
82,884
84,839
83,112
