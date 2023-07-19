HARLEYSVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.30 per share on the Company's common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on August 16, 2023 to stockholders of record on August 2, 2023.

Net income for the third quarter was $2,801,000 or $.76 per diluted share compared to $2,216,000 or $.59 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $9,205,000 or $2.47 per diluted share compared to $5,898,000 or $1.57 per diluted share for the same nine-month period a year ago.

"We were able to benefit from the rising rate environment and are pleased with our financial results for the quarter and nine months ended," stated Brendan J. McGill, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. McGill continued, "Asset quality and capital levels remain strong as we continue to navigate the changing economic and rate environment with discipline, ensuring we remain a competitive and an attractive option to our existing and prospective customers."

The Company's assets totaled $829.9 million compared to $928.7 million a year ago. Stockholders' tangible book value increased 4.2% to $23.26 per share from $22.33 a year ago.

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL ( http://www.otcmarkets.com ) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products, and services.

Harleysville Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Year-To-Date (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Selected Consolidated Earnings Data Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 June 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Total interest income $ 25,504 $ 19,324 $ 8,395 $ 8,473 $ 8,636 $ 7,991 $ 6,677 Total interest expense 2,212 2,490 874 701 637 667 699 Net Interest Income 23,292 16,834 7,521 7,772 7,999 7,324 5,978 Provision for loan losses 595 130 146 220 229 150 70 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 22,697 16,704 7,375 7,552 7,770 7,174 5,908 Gain on sales of loans - 21 - - - - - Bank owned life insurance 295 291 97 98 100 98 96 Other income 1,692 1,934 593 555 544 649 669 Total other expenses 12,372 11,280 4,325 4,114 3,933 4,094 3,877 Income before income taxes 12,312 7,670 3,740 4,091 4,481 3,827 2,796 Income tax expense 3,107 1,772 939 1,018 1,150 935 580 Net Income $ 9,205 $ 5,898 $ 2,801 $ 3,073 $ 3,331 $ 2,892 $ 2,216 Per Common Share Data Basic earnings $ 2.48 $ 1.59 $ 0.76 $ 0.83 $ 0.90 $ 0.78 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings $ 2.47 $ 1.57 $ 0.76 $ 0.82 $ 0.89 $ 0.77 $ 0.59 Dividends $ 0.89 $ 0.86 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Special Dividend $ 1.16 $ - $ - $ - $ 1.16 $ - $ - Tangible book value $ 23.26 $ 22.33 $ 23.26 $ 22.79 $ 22.27 $ 22.81 $ 22.33 Shares outstanding 3,663,905 3,721,332 3,663,905 3,708,367 3,721,269 3,719,141 3,721,332 Average shares outstanding - basic 3,706,846 3,717,555 3,688,845 3,715,772 3,715,838 3,720,147 3,721,352 Average shares outstanding - diluted 3,729,231 3,757,711 3,706,597 3,740,421 3,743,724 3,751,155 3,758,018 Year-To-Date Nine Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Other Selected Consolidated Data Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 June 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Return on average assets 1.43 % 0.86 % 1.35 % 1.44 % 1.49 % 1.25 % 0.96 % Return on average equity 14.65 % 9.65 % 13.24 % 14.73 % 15.97 % 13.82 % 10.77 % Net interest rate spread 3.59 % 2.40 % 3.58 % 3.62 % 3.57 % 3.16 % 2.56 % Net yield on interest earning assets 3.69 % 2.50 % 3.71 % 3.72 % 3.65 % 3.24 % 2.64 % Operating expenses to average assets 1.93 % 1.65 % 2.09 % 1.93 % 1.76 % 1.78 % 1.68 % Efficiency ratio 48.94 % 59.19 % 52.67 % 48.83 % 45.51 % 50.72 % 57.49 % Ratio of non-performing loans to total assets at end of period 0.28 % 0.47 % 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.47 % Loan loss reserve to total loans, net 0.89 % 0.84 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.84 % Stockholders' equity to assets 10.27 % 8.95 % 10.27 % 10.03 % 9.45 % 9.30 % 8.95 % Selected Consolidated Financial Data Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Total assets $ 829,933 $ 842,882 $ 877,525 $ 912,127 $ 928,738 Cash & investment securities 25,623 57,163 94,330 149,231 197,572 Mortgage-backed securities 153,205 158,731 163,968 165,008 143,506 Total Investments 178,828 215,894 258,298 314,239 341,078 Consumer Loans receivable 305,780 290,509 288,912 275,594 274,541 Commercial Loans receivable 314,756 306,636 300,109 291,537 282,216 Loan loss reserve (5,525 ) (5,408 ) (5,203 ) (5,021 ) (4,681 ) Total Loans receivable net 615,011 591,737 583,818 562,110 552,076 FHLB stock 3,024 2,234 2,601 3,049 3,071 Checking accounts 286,725 294,421 299,974 305,340 315,027 Savings accounts 282,425 306,226 318,718 328,311 326,863 Certificate of deposit accounts 110,898 109,453 114,913 122,235 129,738 Total Deposits 680,048 710,100 733,605 755,886 771,628 Advances 53,245 38,363 49,624 61,858 62,101 Total stockholders' equity 85,212 84,531 82,884 84,839 83,112

