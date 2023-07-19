MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the quarter ended July 1, 2023 of $10,368,800 or $2.85 per share diluted compared to net income of $9,027,200 or $2.54 per share diluted in 2022.

" Our year-to-date results reflect positive franchisee performance and Winmark's continued emphasis on providing exceptional operational support," commented Brett D. Heffes, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small-business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At July 1, 2023, there were 1,303 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 70 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) July 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,321,500 $ 13,615,600 Restricted cash 55,000 65,000 Receivables, net 1,592,500 1,438,600 Net investment in leases - current 90,000 344,900 Income tax receivable 522,500 558,700 Inventories 446,900 770,600 Prepaid expenses 819,700 1,310,400 Total current assets 35,848,100 18,103,800 Net investment in leases - long-term - 5,400 Property and equipment, net 1,593,400 1,704,600 Operating lease right of use asset 2,580,400 2,716,000 Intangible assets, net 3,171,300 3,348,300 Goodwill 607,500 607,500 Other assets 461,300 429,700 Deferred income taxes 3,392,000 3,540,400 $ 47,654,000 $ 30,455,700 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Notes payable, net $ 4,217,900 $ 4,217,900 Accounts payable 1,638,400 2,122,000 Accrued liabilities 4,269,000 2,611,700 Deferred revenue 1,677,700 1,643,900 Total current liabilities 11,803,000 10,595,500 Long-Term Liabilities: Line of Credit/Term Loan 30,000,000 30,000,000 Notes payable, net 36,957,700 39,066,700 Deferred revenue 7,338,300 6,974,200 Operating lease liabilities 4,013,200 4,287,000 Other liabilities 1,154,900 1,164,400 Total long-term liabilities 79,464,100 81,492,300 Shareholders' Equity (Deficit): Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized,

3,485,036 and 3,459,673 shares issued and outstanding 5,723,600 1,806,700 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (49,336,700 ) (63,438,800 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (43,613,100 ) (61,632,100 ) $ 47,654,000 $ 30,455,700

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022 July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022 Revenue: Royalties $ 17,105,800 $ 15,981,300 $ 33,853,500 $ 31,371,400 Leasing income 1,019,800 1,212,000 2,656,800 4,083,700 Merchandise sales 1,328,100 1,027,200 2,604,100 1,941,500 Franchise fees 420,700 391,500 798,900 812,100 Other 487,800 458,800 972,500 911,900 Total revenue 20,362,200 19,070,800 40,885,800 39,120,600 Cost of merchandise sold 1,247,800 970,200 2,435,100 1,834,700 Leasing expense 54,300 299,600 370,700 515,600 Provision for credit losses (700 ) (15,700 ) (5,300 ) (24,600 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,810,000 5,461,600 12,446,100 11,001,600 Income from operations 13,250,800 12,355,100 25,639,200 25,793,300 Interest expense (779,100 ) (712,000 ) (1,576,700 ) (1,225,100 ) Interest and other income (expense) 292,300 (13,800 ) 418,000 (14,700 ) Income before income taxes 12,764,000 11,629,300 24,480,500 24,553,500 Provision for income taxes (2,395,200 ) (2,602,100 ) (5,169,000 ) (5,673,800 ) Net income $ 10,368,800 $ 9,027,200 $ 19,311,500 $ 18,879,700 Earnings per share - basic $ 2.98 $ 2.61 $ 5.57 $ 5.35 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.85 $ 2.54 $ 5.34 $ 5.19 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,478,628 3,463,886 3,469,675 3,530,902 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,634,688 3,559,231 3,614,462 3,637,772

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 19,311,500 $ 18,879,700 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 385,100 219,400 Provision for credit losses (5,300 ) (24,600 ) Compensation expense related to stock options 942,000 771,400 Deferred income taxes 148,400 (185,400 ) Operating lease right of use asset amortization 135,600 122,200 Tax benefits on exercised stock options 832,300 348,000 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (153,900 ) (218,400 ) Principal collections on lease receivables 499,800 1,636,100 Income tax receivable/payable (796,100 ) (549,500 ) Inventories 323,700 (278,200 ) Prepaid expenses 490,700 147,600 Other assets (31,600 ) (2,200 ) Accounts payable (483,600 ) (209,700 ) Accrued and other liabilities 1,390,000 2,213,500 Rents received in advance and security deposits (234,200 ) (472,700 ) Deferred revenue 397,900 (28,200 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 23,152,300 22,369,000 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (96,900 ) (43,000 ) Reacquired franchise rights - (3,540,000 ) Net cash used for investing activities (96,900 ) (3,583,000 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit/term loan - 33,700,000 Payments on line of credit/term loan - (3,700,000 ) Payments on notes payable (2,125,000 ) (2,125,000 ) Repurchases of common stock - (47,847,500 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 2,974,900 2,553,700 Dividends paid (5,209,400 ) (4,052,600 ) Net cash used for financing activities (4,359,500 ) (21,471,400 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 18,695,900 (2,685,400 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 13,680,600 11,437,000 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 32,376,500 $ 8,751,600 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid for interest $ 1,563,800 $ 1,108,100 Cash paid for income taxes $ 4,984,600 $ 6,060,800 The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Balance Sheets to the total of the same amounts shown above: Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 June 25, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,321,500 $ 8,696,600 Restricted cash 55,000 55,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 32,376,500 $ 8,751,600

