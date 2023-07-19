CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Annual Results

July 19, 2023 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Publishes Updated 2022 Audited Annual Financial Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Jersey - July 19, 2023 - The board of CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces the publication of its updated audited financial report for the financial year ending December 31, 2022. This version cancels and replaces the previous publication from April 28, 2023. The updated audited financial report includes an amendment to the Directors' Reports (pages 2-7) to bring the Directors' Report in line with the AMF General Regulation and the Commercial Code. The following sections have been revised/added and reviewed by the Company's auditor: ? Activities & Review of Operations: This section has been enhanced to provide more detailed information about the Issuer's activities and a comprehensive review of its operations. ? Group Structure: A new section has been included to provide an overview of the organisational structure of the Issuer. ? Key Performance Indicators: A new section has been added to highlight the specific metrics or indicators used to assess the Issuer's performance. ? Future Developments: A new section has been included to discuss the Issuer's plans, strategies, and expected developments in the future. ? Risk & Uncertainties, including climate risk: A new section has been added to address the potential risks (including Climate Risk) and uncertainties faced by the Issuer. ? Company and Group Corporate Governance: A new section on the Issuer and its Group Corporate Governance has been included to provide information about the company's governance structure and practices. The former and updated 2022 annual financial reports can be found here: https://etp.coinshares.com/documents For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

