Quad M Solutions Subsidiary Acquires EV Performance Vehicle Maker REV Technologies

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Quad M Solutions (OTCMKTS:MMMM) has announced the acquisition of REV Technologies, a leading race to road electrification technology company.

The acquisition gives QM Racing ownership rights to the highly anticipated Riley Streetfighter, a cutting-edge three-wheeled electric vehicle being developed by REV Technologies in association with North Carolina based Riley Technologies.

With an impressive 0-60 mph acceleration in under three seconds, up to 200-mile range per charge, and customizable price range, the company says that the Streetfighter will aim to redefine the powersports market with best in class performance and sustainability.

Leveraging Riley's expertise and production facilities, QM Racing plans to scale up Streetfighter production in the near future.

Joseph Frontiere, CEO of QM Racing stated: "According to Future Market Insight, today's electric three-wheeler market is expected to nearly double in the next 10 years and exceed the $1.5 billion mark by 2033. As a technological leader with an exceptional automotive performance pedigree, we are poised to meet the demand for race performance combined with the advantages of electric vehicles and secure a substantive market share."

QM Racing is dedicated to delivering high-performance electric vehicles that combine cutting-edge technology with a passion for automotive excellence.

Shares of Quad M Solutions trade on the OTC under the ticker symbol MMMM. For more information visit www.rileyev.com.

Disclaimer

Green Stock News has been compensated US$15,000 by REV Technologies Inc. for advertising services.

