International Wine Challenge 2023 names wines and winemakers of the year

LONDON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Wine Challenge, the world's most influential, impartial, and rigorously judged global wine competition, has announced the highest scoring wines of its 2023 competition along with its five Winemakers of the Year.

Following a series of intensive blind tastings by an international panel of experts, wines from nine countries earnt themselves a spot on the coveted list, which is comprised of International Trophy winners (wines named the best example of that variety) as well as the competition's five Champion wines (the ultimate accolade reserved for those wines deemed the absolute finest in their category).

New Zealand's Natalie Christensen named IWC's White Winemaker of the Year

-Natalie Christensen, chief winemaker at Yealands Wine Group, has been awarded the prestigious title of IWC White Winemaker of the Year. Yealands Wine Group also won 12 medals as well as the New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc Trophy for its Yealands Estate Single Block S1 Sauvignon Blanc 2022.

- Marlborough producer Giesen Group also shone, achieving 20 medals as well as the International Syrah Trophy for its Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Syrah 2021.

- The Organic Trophy went to Greystone Wines in Waipara for its Greystone Chardonnay 2021

Chile claims Red Winemaker of the Year for the first time

An impressive first came for Chile, which claimed the Red Winemaker of the Year award.

- This title went to Rafael Urrejola, chief winemaker at Viña Undurraga. In total, the Maipo Valley winery claimed twelve medals as well as all three of the country's regional trophies plus the Chilean Red Trophy. This went to its T.H. Carignan Maule 2021 which judges described as "Fruity with plums, bramble fruit, forest and mulberries."

Argentinian Malbec named as world's best

Argentina's reputation for world-class Malbec was left in no doubt as the nation reclaimed the International Malbec Trophy, which it last won in 2018.

- This title went to Huentala Wines for its "incredibly vibrant and intense" Huentala Calizo Carmin Block 3 2020 which also won the Argentinian Red Trophy and the Mendoza Malbec Trophy.

- Argentinian producer Bodega Argento won the IWC Fairtrade Award with Artesano de Argento Organic Fairtrade Malbec 2021, which judges described as "aromatic with rose petals and cooked fruit."

IWC Co-Chair Helen McGinn commented: "It's wonderful to see the Red Winemaker of the Year go to a Chilean producer for the first time. Viña Undurraga had a spectacular year and beating all other nations to claim this prestigious title proves that Rafael's exceptional talent can stand up to the expertise of Old World producers."

Wines judged "best in show" at the International Wine Challenge 2023:

France Rare Champagne Millésime 2008 IWC Champion Sparkling Wine 2023 - Daniel Thibault Trophy, Champagne Trophy, Vintage Classic Blend Champagne Trophy France Edouard Delaunay Chambertin Grand Cru Rouge 2020 IWC Champion Red Wine 2023, International Pinot Noir Trophy, French Red Trophy, Chambertin Trophy, Burgundy Red Trophy France Michel Tissot & Fils Château-Chalon Vin Jaune 2015 IWC Champion White Wine 2023, French White Trophy, Jura White Trophy Germany Weingut Hans Wirsching Iphöfer Julius-Echter-Berg Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese 2021 IWC Champion Sweet Wine 2023 - Alois Kracher Trophy, German Sweet Trophy Spain Bodegas Fernando De Castilla Oloroso Singular IWC Champion Fortified Wine 2023 - Manuel Lozano Trophy, Sherry Trophy, Oloroso Trophy Argentina Huentala Calizo Carmin Block 3 2020 International Malbec Trophy, Argentinian Red Trophy, Mendoza Malbec Trophy Australia Paragon Wine Estates Riddoch The Pastoralist Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 International Cabernet Sauvignon Trophy, Australian Cabernet Sauvignon Trophy Austria Winzer Krems Eg Kremser Kreuzberg Riesling Kremstal Dac Reserve 2021 International Riesling Trophy, Austrian White Trophy, Austrian Riesling Trophy Austria Weingut Schneeberger Sauvignon Blanc Kittenberg Südsteiermark 2021 International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy, Austrian Sauvignon Blanc Trophy New Zealand Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Syrah 2021 International Syrah Trophy, New Zealand Red Trophy, New Zealand Syrah Trophy New Zealand Greystone Wines, Greystone Chardonnay 2021 Organic Trophy, New Zealand White Trophy, New Zealand Chardonnay Trophy South Africa Paul Cluver Seven Flags Chardonnay 2021 Sustainable Trophy, International Chardonnay Trophy, South African White Trophy England Lympstone Manor Estate Triassic Pinot Noir 2020 Best Wine in First Year of Production, English Red Trophy

IWC Winemakers of the Year 2023:

France Sparkling Winemaker of the Year Emilien Boutillat, Rare Champagne Chile Red Winemaker of the Year Rafael Urrejola, Viña Undurraga New Zealand White Winemaker of the Year Natalie Christensen, Yealands Wine Group Austria Sweet Winemaker of the Year Hans Tschida, Angerhof Tschida Spain Fortified Winemaker of the Year Marcos Alguacil, Bodegas Osborne

The full list of Trophy and Champion award winners at the 2023 International Wine Challenge released on 4th July can be found here.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

In its 39th year, the International Wine Challenge is widely acknowledged as the world's most rigorous, impartial, influential and global wine competition. The IWC assesses every wine 'blind' and judges each for its faithfulness to style, region and vintage. Awards include medals (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and Commended awards. Trophies are awarded to the very best wines in each category. The International Wine Challenge is committed to helping consumers discover great wine, and the medals offer a trusted guarantee of quality.

