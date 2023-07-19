Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
19.07.23
15:25 Uhr
137,05 Euro
+1,75
+1,29 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,40137,5519:48
136,30137,6519:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.07.2023 | 19:10
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD continues to build strong LATAM business with the acquisition of Chilean speciality distributor, MAPRIN®

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (19 July 2023) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, and solutions provider, today announces that it signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of REPRESENTACIONES DE MATERIAS PRIMAS INDUSTRIALES LIMITADA ("MAPRIN®").

"Our two companies joining forces is an important step in strengthening IMCD's presence in this continuously developing LATAM country. MAPRIN's portfolio bolsters our capabilities in delivering effective solutions to customers and creates opportunities for developing IMCD's core markets," said Nicolas Kaufmann, Americas President, IMCD.

Established in 1975 and headquartered in Santiago, Chile, MAPRIN is a leading raw materials distributor for the beauty and personal care industry. It is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company that demonstrates responsibility in adopting high regulatory and quality standards to serve the Chilean market. It is privately owned and features a diverse portfolio of products from leading global manufacturers of raw materials for use in a variety of applications in the beauty and personal care industries.

"IMCD's multinational presence was important in making the decision to further progress our business through this acquisition," said Jorge Croxatto, General Manager and Co-Founder, MAPRIN. "Its global reputation as a reliable solutions provider and experience in successfully working with acquired distributors has accelerated growth throughout LATAM. IMCD's global reach, sustainability motives and path to digitalization are future focused. We are pleased to soon offer these capabilities to maintain the confidence our customers and partners have in our team to further drive marketplace innovation."

MAPRIN generated a revenue of approximately USD $8 million in 2022. IMCD welcomes MAPRIN's 20 employees to its LATAM organization.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place in August 2023.

Attached, the press release in pdf format, the main visual, and the photo caption.

Attachments

  • Main visual_IMCD continues to build strong LATAM business with the acquisition of Chilean speciality distributor, MAPRIN® (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/68fd08a8-3dcd-42cd-a4f4-b44d0b715d5c)
  • Photo caption_IMCD continues to build strong LATAM business with the acquisition of Chilean speciality distributor, MAPRIN® (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/54cdffcb-c260-4ff7-8969-4ad49401bff5)
  • Press release_IMCD continues to build strong LATAM business with the acquisition of Chilean speciality distributor, MAPRIN® (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/21d6e86d-b559-4111-9f66-1a965786d0b4)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.