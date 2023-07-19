Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B987 | ISIN: SE0001174970 | Ticker-Symbol: M4M
Frankfurt
19.07.23
15:42 Uhr
15,075 Euro
+0,175
+1,17 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,95015,35519:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.07.2023 | 19:34
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Remuneration of Directors and Executives by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Remuneration of Directors and Executives by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Luxembourg, July 19, 2023 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the resolution of its shareholders at the annual general meeting held on May 31, 2023, it has distributed a total of 53,343 shares to members of its Board of Directors representing the share-based portion of non-executive director remuneration for the period from the date of the 2023 AGM to the 2024 AGM, planned to be held in May 2024.

Millicom also announces that, in accordance with the vesting terms and conditions of its deferred share-based compensation plans, approved at Millicom's 2020, 2021, and 2022 annual general meetings of shareholders, it has distributed treasury shares to eligible plan participants, including 86,909 shares to its executive management.

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom's website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • 2023-07-19 Press Release Millicom Directors and Executives Remuneration - Sharess (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45caa522-1460-45c4-b36c-0bd1dd9d0d69)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.