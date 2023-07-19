Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Remuneration of Directors and Executives by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Remuneration of Directors and Executives by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Luxembourg, July 19, 2023 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the resolution of its shareholders at the annual general meeting held on May 31, 2023, it has distributed a total of 53,343 shares to members of its Board of Directors representing the share-based portion of non-executive director remuneration for the period from the date of the 2023 AGM to the 2024 AGM, planned to be held in May 2024.

Millicom also announces that, in accordance with the vesting terms and conditions of its deferred share-based compensation plans, approved at Millicom's 2020, 2021, and 2022 annual general meetings of shareholders, it has distributed treasury shares to eligible plan participants, including 86,909 shares to its executive management.

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom's website .

