Aerial Capital: Introducing Creative Vision: A Groundbreaking DAO Empowering Horror Film Production, Art Collecting, and NFT Innovation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Today marks the official launch of Creative Vision, an exciting new company operating within the revolutionary framework of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Creative Vision aims to disrupt the entertainment industry by combining the production of spine-chilling horror movies with the cutting-edge world of Non-Fungibles (NFTs).

Creative Vision has set its sights on becoming a powerhouse in the horror film genre, leveraging the power of blockchain technology and the collective intelligence of the DAO community. By harnessing the potential of NFTs, Creative Vision seeks to offer unique and valuable digital assets to horror enthusiasts and art collectors alike.

As a DAO, Creative Vision embodies the principles of decentralization, transparency, and community governance. This innovative structure allows individuals from around the world to participate in the decision-making processes of the company, ensuring a diverse range of perspectives and fostering an inclusive environment.

The primary objective of Creative Vision is to raise investment capital to finance the production of high-quality horror movies that captivate and terrify audiences. These films will showcase talented actors, visionary directors, and immersive storytelling, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

In addition to traditional financing methods, Creative Vision will leverage the power of NFTs to create unique and collectible digital assets tied to each horror movie project. These NFTs will offer fans and investors exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content, special limited-edition merchandise, and opportunities to participate in unique experiences related to the films.

Creative Vision DAO and all its blockchain initiatives will use Waves Enterprise technology stack. This includes out-of-box solutions for NFT, DAO, e-voting, and other blockchain cases, along with advanced hybrid blockchain platform. At the same time, Creative Vision becomes a member of the Waves Enterprise DAO governing council.

WE DAO is a two-chamber decentralized body, responsible for the development of the Waves Enterprise ecosystem. As a member of the WE DAO governing council, Creative Vision will bear all the obligations of the body, along with Waves Association, and other members. These obligations include making proposals for Waves Enterprise ecosystem development, auditing and certifying new projects for the community voting. Creative Vision will also be a part of various DAO activities in Waves Enterprise granting and funding, customer support, awareness, marketing and community management.

"Creative Vision represents a paradigm shift in the way horror films are produced and experienced," said the visionary co-founders behind this groundbreaking venture. "By embracing the potential of blockchain technology and NFTs, we aim to empower both filmmakers and fans, creating a dynamic ecosystem where creativity and community thrive."

To celebrate the launch, Creative Vision will be hosting a series of online events and auctions where horror enthusiasts can acquire the first-ever batch of limited-edition horror-themed NFTs. These digital assets will provide early supporters with a chance to secure a piece of cinematic history while contributing to the realization of thrilling horror films.

Creative Vision is a pioneering company operating as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), dedicated to raising investment capital for the production of horror movies and the creation of NFTs. By merging the world of blockchain technology with captivating storytelling, Creative Vision aims to redefine the horror film industry and offer unique opportunities for fans and investors alike.

Waves Enterprise is a hybrid blockchain platform, which combines permissioned public and private approaches. The platform offers an enterprise-grade feature set: guaranteed high throughput, private transactions, fast deployment, and rapid time to market, language-agnostic smart contracts, and configurable encryption that can be tailored to any local standards. Waves Enterprise DAO decentralizes the Waves Enterprise technology's power, jurisdiction, and management to its Governing Council and active members of the Waves Enterprise ecosystem.

