Major Indian study abroad platform Leverage Edu lauds UK PM's decision to crackdown on rip-off university degrees

Founder & CEO Akshay Chaturvedi said that the UK PM's decision to scrap 'rip-off' courses will encourage over a million students from India to study there.

Enhanced transparency will ensure more students head to the UK for further studies.

NEW DELHI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Study Abroad Platform Leverage Edu, that helps students from India, Nigeria & Nepal land higher education opportunities abroad on Tuesday said that the UK PM's decision to scrap 'rip-off' courses will encourage over a million students from India to study there. Leverage Edu is on track to be the largest student mobility driver between India & UK over the next year post this decision by UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Appreciating the UK PM's decision, Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO, Leverage Edu & Fly said, "We have been at the forefront of this practise of providing university options to our students that deliver a certain career goal or outcome for them. Over the years we have helped students make informed decisions and made sure they don't apply to courses that will leave them with debt and no stable employment. This move by the UK government bolsters our views on 'rip-off' courses."

One of the key highlights of the announcement is the reduction of maximum fees of foundation year courses, on which Akshay said, "This new 'crackdown' is a milestone movement and will benefit the industry further. It reduces the maximum fee universities can charge for classroom-based foundation year courses to £5,760 - down from £9,250 currently. It provides access to more transparent apprenticeships & T Levels to Skills Bootcamps/essential skills courses which makes it easier for employers to take on apprentices."

Akshay also welcomes the government's efforts to enhance transparency in higher education by providing students with tools to assess the quality and earnings potential of each course. He said, "We already offer students on our platform, the AI University Course Finder that has till date helped 10Mn+ students find courses best suited for employment & their career growth."

About Leverage Edu:

Founded in April 2017 by Akshay Chaturvedi, Leverage Edu is a Global Study Abroad Platform that helps students from India, Nigeria & Nepal land higher education opportunities abroad. It operates multiple products for students and universities. The company is backed by institutions ETS, Shorelight, Blume Ventures, Kaizenvest PE, DSG Consumer Partners, DSP Mutual Fund, Tomorrow Capital; family offices Mankind Pharma, Capri Global, Indorama Ventures, Vicco, Singularity Ventures; & individual operators like Binny Bansal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Kunal Shah, Ashish Hemrajani, Peyush Bansal, Ankur Warikoo, Karan Khemka, Ash Lilani, Vishal Gondal & Amrish Rau amongst others. Leverage Edu enrolls over 6000 students every month, and offers them dedicated counseling, application support, college admissions services, education loans, international money transfer services and student accommodation assistance.

