Object Edge Appoints Jae Lee as Managing Director for Salesforce Practice

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Object Edge, a leading digital consulting firm specializing in commerce, experience, and data services, is excited to announce the appointment of Jae Lee as the new Managing Director for the Salesforce Business Unit. This strategic hire marks a significant milestone in Object Edge's growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional digital transformation solutions to clients in the Salesforce Ecosystem.

Jae Lee brings extensive experience in enterprise eCommerce and technology, with key roles at SAP, Bloomreach, and Oracle. With a mix of technology, sales, and leadership positions, Lee brings a track record of building markets, driving sales growth, and managing technology teams. As Managing Director, Jae will lead the strategic direction of Salesforce solutions, partner relationships, and client delivery.

CEO of Object Edge, Rohit Garewal, shared his enthusiasm about this new hire, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome our decades-long friend, Jae Lee, to Object Edge. Jae's 20-year expertise in digital experiences, deep customer empathy, and exceptional leadership skills make him the perfect fit for this critical role. With Jae at the helm, we are confident in our ability to take our Salesforce Business to new heights and continue delivering outstanding results for our clients."

Lee also expressed his enthusiasm about joining Object Edge and leading the Salesforce practice, stating, "I am honored to join Object Edge and take on this role of Managing Director for the Salesforce practice. Object Edge has established itself as a leader in digital consulting, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success. It's an exciting time to be part of this new convergence of AI, commerce, and data. I look forward to working with the talented team at Object Edge and to leverage Salesforce's robust capabilities to help our clients achieve their digital transformation goals and drive tangible business outcomes."

Established in 1994, Object Edge is an award-winning digital consultancy working with leading global brands. In a challenging digital landscape, we help businesses differentiate and compete by creating effortless digital experiences. We design, implement, and support digital business growth with commerce and CPQ implementation, experience design, and data engineering. Find more at objectedge.com and LinkedIn.

