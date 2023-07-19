PureCycle Technologies, Inc.: PureCycle Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call for Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments and other activity from the second quarter will be provided prior to the conference call.

Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Participant Registration: [Click Here]

For participants interested in a listen-only webcast, please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. For analyst participants who would like to ask management a question after prepared remarks, please [Click Here], where you will receive a number and a unique access pin. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact PureCycle Investor Relations at (689) 233-3595.

During prepared remarks, management will try to answer investor questions submitted in advance. To submit a question, please send an email to investorquestion@purecycle.com.

The conference call will have a live Q&A session and will be available for replay [Click Here] and on the Company's website at www.purecycle.com. A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day through August 8, 2024.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process is designed to remove color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic that can be recycled and reused over and over again, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Charles Place

cplace@purecycle.com

689.233.3595

Media Contact:

Christian Bruey

cbruey@purecycle.com

352.745.6120

SOURCE: PureCycle Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769186/PureCycle-Technologies-Schedules-Second-Quarter-2023-Corporate-Update-Conference-Call-for-Wednesday-August-9-2023-at-1100-am-ET