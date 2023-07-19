Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPLB | ISIN: US74623V1035 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
19.07.23
22:00 Uhr
11,050 US-Dollar
-0,190
-1,69 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
19.07.2023 | 22:14
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc.: PureCycle Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call for Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments and other activity from the second quarter will be provided prior to the conference call.

Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Participant Registration: [Click Here]

For participants interested in a listen-only webcast, please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. For analyst participants who would like to ask management a question after prepared remarks, please [Click Here], where you will receive a number and a unique access pin. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact PureCycle Investor Relations at (689) 233-3595.

During prepared remarks, management will try to answer investor questions submitted in advance. To submit a question, please send an email to investorquestion@purecycle.com.

The conference call will have a live Q&A session and will be available for replay [Click Here] and on the Company's website at www.purecycle.com. A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day through August 8, 2024.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process is designed to remove color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic that can be recycled and reused over and over again, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Charles Place
cplace@purecycle.com
689.233.3595

Media Contact:

Christian Bruey
cbruey@purecycle.com
352.745.6120

SOURCE: PureCycle Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769186/PureCycle-Technologies-Schedules-Second-Quarter-2023-Corporate-Update-Conference-Call-for-Wednesday-August-9-2023-at-1100-am-ET

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.