Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Data Center Power Market to Worth $27 Billion by 2028, More than 9,778.6 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the data center power market will grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during 2022-2028.

152 - Tables

324 - Charts

678 - Pages

With the increase in data center building and the increasing number of hyperscale constructions by colocation and hyperscale operators, the data center power industry has risen. Several emerging countries, such as Brazil, Denmark, Singapore, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Ireland, Indonesia, and South Korea, are identifying multiple hyperscale data center projects that are driving opportunities for power infrastructure vendors in these countries.

In terms of power infrastructure adoption, UPS systems dominated the market in 2022, followed by generators. UPS systems with a capacity of below 500 kVA dominated the UPS market in 2022, driven by the development of several data centers below a capacity of 5 MW. UPS systems with a capacity of over 500 kVA contributed to over 60% cumulatively of the overall investments for UPS systems in the market. The share of UPS systems with a capacity of up to 500 kVA will continue to dominate the market in the coming 4-5 years, followed by systems with a capacity of over 500 KVA, slowly witnessing an increase in investments. The market has witnessed traction toward the adoption of VRLA and Lithium-ion-powered UPS systems.

Data Center Power Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 27.02 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 18.54 Billion CAGR By Revenue (2022-2028) 6.48 % Power Capacity (2028) 9,778.6 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Electrical Infrastructure, UPS System Capacity, Generator Capacity, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia Market Dynamics · The Power Outages in the Industry · A Surge in Rack Power Density Across the Market

The market for UPS systems is also witnessing continuous innovations by vendors to meet up with the challenges emerging in the market. UPS systems are also being widely adopted to provide backup power for cooling systems installed in the facility. Over the past five years, data center operators have been laying higher emphasis on the monitoring of batteries in UPS systems. Data center operators are also likely to adopt battery cooling cabinets depending on the type of batteries used. For instance, if operators adopt flooded lead-acid batteries, they are kept in isolation from the data hall due to the chances of an acid spill and hydrogen explosion; hence, separate cooling is automatically required. Most data centers are adopting VRLA batteries, while a few data centers are using flywheel UPS systems. The adoption of Lithium-ion batteries is likely to significantly increase during the forecast period as its price will continue to decline. Since most vendors are offering Lithium-ion-based UPS systems, the market is likely to become highly competitive in the coming years.

Vendors are also continuously innovating with UPS solutions to boost efficiency and reduce costs. The growth of Lithium-ion UPS systems is aided by benefits such as a reduction in OPEX through lower maintenance costs and lower chances of UPS battery failure. The adoption of Lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline. For instance,

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate has adopted Lithium-ion UPS batteries in its Ashburn data center campus.

Digital Realty opened a data center (Digital Erskine Park II) in Australia that is equipped with Lithium-ion battery-based UPS systems.

GIGA Data Centers facility in North Carolina is equipped with Lithium-ion batteries that were supplied by ABB.

GPX Global Systems' data center facilities in Mumbai, India, are equipped with Lithium-ion batteries from Eaton.

Google is using large Lithium-ion batteries as a replacement for generators in a pilot project in its Belgium data center.

The contribution from colocation providers will be high in terms of Lithium-ion UPS solutions. Single rack-based prefabricated data center solutions will include single-phase Lithium-ion systems with a power capacity of lower than 10 kVA. The global data center power market by UPS systems to reach $7.94 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.49%.

Segmentation Analysis

The data center power market has been growing in terms of the rise in the construction of data centers. Operators are on the lookout for innovative and energy-efficient solutions. Regarding power infrastructure, UPS systems were the highest contributors to market investments by adopting VRLA and lithium-ion-powered UPS systems.

Regarding UPS infrastructure, the market is growing for UPS systems with capacities of 500-1,000 kVA systems. In contrast, the growing number of hyperscale data centers will increase the scope of adoption of UPS systems with capacities of over 1,000 kVA. The on-premise centers will continue to invest in adopting UPS systems with capacities of up to 500 kVA.

The efficient adoption of the most suitable UPS systems has become a critical task for operators and designers, as UPS systems account for 30-40% of the failures in a facility. Lithium-ion battery technology will account for around 40-50% of the market share over the next ten years.

In terms of generators, the market has grown in adopting generator sets with a 1.5-3 MW capacity. In contrast, the hyperscale facilities are expected to invest in generators with a capacity of over 3 MW. The data center power market for generators with a capacity of up to 1.5 MW has witnessed investments from edge facilities or on-premise data center operators.

The procurement of diesel generators dominates the market adoption, with some facilities across the globe involved in procuring gas generators. For instance, Colt Data Centre Services' Tokyo Otemachi facility has 4,500-kVA gas turbine generators with N+1 redundancy.

In addition, most of the data centers are shifting to the sustainability goals of being carbon neutral. Due to this, most operators are adopting new innovative technologies like fuel cell generators, HVO fuel generators, and eco diesel generators to operate the data center facility with zero carbon emissions.

Competitive Overview

The data center power market is witnessing intense competition among power infrastructure providers. ABB, Eaton, Caterpillar, Cummins, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Rolls-Royce, and Vertiv are the leading market players. In terms of generators, Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market. With increasing demand toward sustainability, operators are considering substituting traditional diesel generators and UPS systems with natural gas, hydrogen fuel cell generators, Lithium-ion batteries, and intelligent PDUs to improve the efficiency of their facilities. The market is becoming very competitive, with power solution providers innovating their products to offer maximum efficiency and reliability. The varied requirements of data center operators are prompting vendors to develop products that reduce OPEX by up to 50%. Vendors who can cater to the changed requirements of operators have been able to grab a bigger share of the market. Leading vendors offering UPS systems and generators should consider adding fuel deployment expertise to their portfolio as a standalone solution or through partnerships with small-scale fuel cell suppliers. In addition, the increasing deployment of OCP-based infrastructure design will bring about a shift in market demand. Vendors such as Schneider Electric, Rittal, HPE, Delta Electronics, and Huawei provide infrastructure based on OCP design. This will aid in the growth of market revenues for these vendors, as many organizations prefer solutions such as 48V DC UPS systems.

Market Segmentation

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

UPS System Capacity

<=500 kVA

>500-1,000 kVA

>1,000 kVA

Generator Capacity

0-1.5 MW

5-3 MW

>=3 MW

Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Colombia



Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Switzerland



Italy



Spain



Belgium



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Sweden



Denmark



Norway



Finland & Iceland

Central and Eastern Europe

Russia



Poland



Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Nigeria



Other African Countries

APAC

China



Hongkong



Australia



New Zealand



India



Japan



South Korea



Taiwan



Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Philippines



Vietnam



Other Southeast Asian Countries

