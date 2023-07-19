Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - Onyx Gold Corp. ("Onyx Gold" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 11, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has approved the Company's application to list as a Tier 2 issuer on the TSXV. The Onyx Gold Shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol "TSXV: ONYX" at the opening of market on July 24, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Form 2B - Listing Application dated July 13, 2023 available on the Company's SEDAR profile available at www.sedar.com (the "Listing Application").

Appointment of New Management Team

Effective July 13, 2023, Onyx Gold's management team is comprised of:

Brock Colterjohn Chief Executive Officer Darwin Green Executive Chairman Aris Morfopoulos Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Ian Cunningham-Dunlop Executive Vice-President Conor McKinley Vice-President Exploration Nicole Hoeller Vice-President Corporate Communications

Onyx Gold's board of directors is comprised of Brock Colterjohn, Darwin Green, Michael Cinnamond, Gwen Preston and Kiran Patankar. Effective July 13, 2023, Mr. Colterjohn was appointed as director in place of Mr. Morfopoulos, who was previously a director of the Company.

Issuance of Stock Options and RSUs

Onyx Gold also announces that a total of 2,350,000 stock options (the "Options") and 1,150,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") have been granted to certain officers, directors and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's omnibus incentive plan.

The Options are each exercisable at an exercise price of $0.50 per Onyx Share for a period of five years. 2,200,000 of the Options will vest over three years from the date of grant, with 1/3 vesting each year. The remaining 150,000 Options will vest over two years from the date of grant, with 1/6 vesting on the date that is three months following the date of grant, 1/6 on the date that is six months from the date of grant, 1/3 on the date that is one year following the date of grant and 1/3 on the date that is two years following the date of grant.

Each RSU, upon vesting, will be settled by cash payment, or at the sole discretion of the board of directors of Onyx Gold, by the issuance of a common share of Onyx Gold. The RSUs will vest over a three year period, with 1/3 vesting each year.

For further details regarding the grants outlined above, please refer to the Listing Application.

About Onyx Gold

Onyx Gold is an exploration company focused on well-established Canadian mining jurisdictions, with assets in Timmins, Ontario and Yukon Territory. The Company's extensive portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, renowned for its high-grade mineralization, plus two additional earlier-stage large exploration properties, Golden Mile and Timmins South. Onyx Gold also controls four properties in Selwyn Basin area of Yukon Territory, which is currently gaining significance due to recent discoveries in the area. Onyx Gold's experienced board and senior management team are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

On Behalf of Onyx Gold Corp.

"Darwin Green"

Executive Chairman & Director

Phone: 1-604-629-1165

