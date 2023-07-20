Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn's AdvertiseCast Signs New Exclusive Ad Partnership with Big IP Media

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, today announced an exclusive advertising deal between Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters, and podcast production company Big IP Media. The new exclusive ad partner's roster of podcasts will leverage AdvertiseCast's host-read and Automatic Ads solutions to augment host-read programs with programmatic ad revenues.

Big IP Media's roster of shows include "The John Campea Show," "Star Wars Explained," "Dan Murrell Podcast," "Happy Sad Confused," "Sean Chandler Talks About," and "Film Speak." "No Filter with Zack Peter," which covers reality TV and had its two biggest months ever in May and June covering Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules," will join Big IP Media and AdvertiseCast in August.

Rick Selah, Senior Vice President of Content Partnerships at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, said, "We look forward to working closely with Big IP Media and their compelling stable of podcasts. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering exceptional podcast experiences and maximizing advertising opportunities."

Scott Porch, Founder of Big IP Media, added, "I am thrilled with the opportunity to collaborate with Libsyn's AdvertiseCast and their dedicated sales team to effectively monetize our shows. Their expertise in the podcast advertising industry, combined with their proactive approach, makes them the ideal partner to help us drive the revenue potential of our content."

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast growing and coveted podcast audience and helps creators to monetize their audio and video content. The marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators.

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more Company information.

