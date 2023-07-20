Acuity RM Group Plc - Contract win

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20

20 July 2023

Acuity RM Group plc

('Group' or the 'Company')

New Contract win

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM:ACRM) is delighted to announce that its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Acuity Risk Management Limited ('Acuity'), has won a three year contract worth £388,000 with an option to extend for a fourth year for a further £125,000, to use Acuity's software platform, STREAM® which is used by private and public sector clients to manage their cyber security and other enterprise risks.

The user is an organisation within the British Government which has identified the importance of cyber security and is rolling out a major programme to manage their risks. Following this contract there are likely to be further opportunities in this and other government departments.

Angus Forrest, Chief Executive of Acuity RM Group plc, said:"All organisations in the public and private sectors are increasingly aware of the importance of cybersecurity, the severity of the incidents are increasing and there is more publicity. A breach of security can cause a private organisation financial harm, loss of valuable IP and reputational damage. However, a successful attack in the public sector can put critical national infrastructure at risk. These factors are all driving the market for cybersecurity protection."

Kerry Chambers, CEO of Acuity said:"Securing the future of businesses and safeguarding their valuable assets from risks is our core mission. We're thrilled to have won a significant multi-year contract with this Department, for delivering cyber security risk management solutions & services. This achievement demonstrates our commitment to providing award-winning risk mitigation solutions that protect our clients' digital infrastructure. We look forward to collaborating with our partners and clients to navigate evolving cyber risks, ensuring a safer and more resilient future for all."



Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. It's award-winning STREAM® software platform, which collects data about organisations to improve business decisions and management. It is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.