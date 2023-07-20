Das Instrument DP2 US09175M4087 AULT ALLIANCE NEW DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2023The instrument DP2 US09175M4087 AULT ALLIANCE NEW DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2023Das Instrument RLI US7594701077 RELIANCE INDS GDR 144A/2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2023The instrument RLI US7594701077 RELIANCE INDS GDR 144A/2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2023Das Instrument 8YT SE0009581192 HOYLU AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2023The instrument 8YT SE0009581192 HOYLU AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2023Das Instrument 6FZ NO0011045429 HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2023The instrument 6FZ NO0011045429 HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2023Das Instrument INTA GRS087003000 INTRACOM HLDG.NAM.EO 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2023The instrument INTA GRS087003000 INTRACOM HLDG.NAM.EO 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2023Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2023The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2023Das Instrument 82T0 NO0012958539 AEGA ASA NK 3 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2023The instrument 82T0 NO0012958539 AEGA ASA NK 3 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2023Das Instrument PQN ES0105229001 PROSEGUR CASH 144A EO-,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2023The instrument PQN ES0105229001 PROSEGUR CASH 144A EO-,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2023