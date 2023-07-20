Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Xetra
20.07.23
10:13 Uhr
5,560 Euro
-0,118
-2,08 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
20.07.2023 | 09:01
easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
20-Jul-2023 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
 
20 July 2023 
 
The Company announces that, on 19 July 2023, the following PDMR's of the Company were granted an option to purchase 
ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence in the Company ("Shares") under the Company's Save As You Earn scheme ('SAYE'): 
 
Name      Number of Shares over which option granted Option price Expected maturity date 
Stuart Birrell 1,326 
Sophie Dekkers 1,326 
                             GBP4.07    1st September 2026 
Jane Storm   3,095 
Garry Wilson  1,326

The SAYE is an all-employee scheme comprising a three-year savings plan available to eligible employees. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the expected maturity date. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria but is subject to the participant's continued employment.

For further details, please contact: 

Michael Barker Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo          +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo          +44 (0)20 7353 4200

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                  Stuart Birrell 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status            Chief Data & Information Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment    Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                  easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                  2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial      Ordinary share of 27 2/7p 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code          ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction       Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 1,326 
                           shares at an exercise price of GBP4.07 
                           Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)         Nil      1,326

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 1,326

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                  Sophie Dekkers 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status            Chief Commercial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment    Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                  easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                  2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial      Ordinary share of 27 2/7p 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code          ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction       Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 1,326 
                           shares at an exercise price of GBP4.07 
                           Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)         Nil      1,326

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 1,326

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                  Jane Storm 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status            Group People Director 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment    Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                  easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                  2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial      Ordinary share of 27 2/7p 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code          ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction       Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,095 
                           shares at an exercise price of GBP4.07 
                           Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)         Nil      3,095

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 3,095

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                  Garry Wilson 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status            Chief Executive Officer of easyJet Holidays 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment    Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                  easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                  2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial      Ordinary share of 27 2/7p 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code          ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction       Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 1,326 
                           shares at an exercise price of GBP4.07 
                           Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)         Nil      1,326

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 1,326

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 258849 
EQS News ID:  1683927 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1683927&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
