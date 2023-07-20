Ambri has advanced its collaboration with Xcel Energy for a long-duration energy storage project.From pv magazine USA Ambri, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spinoff, has developed a liquid metal battery for long-duration energy storage solutions. Designed for daily cycling in harsh environments, the battery has an expected lifetime of 20-plus years with minimal fade, said Ambri. While the battery is now in use in data centers, an announced test with Xcel Energy is the first reported installation by a utility. Xcel Energy and Ambri plan a year-long test the 300 kWh system at Solar ...

