Volante Technologies, Inc.: Volante Technologies maintains top position in IBS Intelligence's Wholesale Payments Sales League Table for third consecutive year

Cloud-native payments provider signed the highest number of new deals in 2022, capturing 43% of entire wholesale banking payments market

LONDON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies, the global leader in cloud payments modernization, today proudly announces its first-place ranking in the 2023 IBS Intelligence (IBSi) Sales League Table (SLT) for wholesale banking payments. This marks the third consecutive year that Volante has secured the top position in this category, setting an unprecedented industry record.

Additionally, Volante has maintained its presence in the IBS Intelligence Sales League Leadership Club, an exclusive group reserved for the most highly ranked providers, for the fourth consecutive year.

The company's performance stems from having achieved the highest number of new wholesale payments product sales in the industry across multiple regions and customer segments. These sales represent an impressive 43% of all new provider sales in 2022, easily surpassing the combined sales of the next two ranking vendors.

The statistics for the period 2020-2022 underscore Volante's market dominance. In addition to capturing the top spot each year, Volante secured 40% of the three-year market share for new deals, accounting for 59 out of a total of 149 wholesale payments sales. In contrast, the closest competitor achieved a 27% market share, while the remainder was divided among multiple third-tier providers.

IBS Intelligence, which performed the independent analysis, has been the trusted authority in tracking banking system selections for over twenty years. The IBSi SLT serves as a comprehensive benchmark for banks to evaluate supplier performance, encompassing hundreds of system selection engagements conducted worldwide.

"I congratulate Volante for their leading position in the Wholesale Payment Systems category of SLT 2023. They have been #1 in this category for three years in a row," said Nikhil Gokhale, Head of Research Platforms, IBS Intelligence. "Volante's comprehensive cloud payments platform caters to the diverse needs of financial institutions and payment service providers, enabling them to streamline their entire payment lifecycle efficiently, increase speed to market, and accelerate innovation."

Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante Technologies, said: "I thank the IBSi team for awarding Volante first place in the esteemed IBS Intelligence Sales League global rankings for wholesale payments three years in a row. This feat is a testament to the exceptional talent of our teams worldwide and our unwavering commitment to building trusted partnerships with our customers."

Oddiraju continued, "By harnessing the capabilities of our cloud-native payments as a service solutions, coupled with our proven low-code platform, our customers unlock a new level of agility and speed to navigate the ever-evolving payments landscape. Through collaborative innovation with Volante, they gain the ability to deliver secure, scalable, and feature-rich services that would otherwise take years to develop. This positions our customers at the forefront of their industry, empowering them to maximize value for their own clients."

An extract of the wholesale payments portion of the Sales League Table is available here.

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the trusted cloud payments modernization partner to financial businesses worldwide, giving them the freedom to evolve and innovate at record speed. Volante's Payments as a Service and underlying low-code platform process millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily, so customers can focus on growing their business, not managing their technology. Real-time ready, API enabled, and ISO 20022 fluent, Volante's solutions power four of the top five global corporate banks, two of the world's largest card networks, and 66% of U.S. commercial deposits. Learn more at www.volantetech.com and linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies .

