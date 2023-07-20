ePLDT expands Telco Ecosystem in VITRO Sta. Rosa Data Center with Radius Telecoms, Inc. partnership

MANILA, Philippines, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePLDT, the ICT subsidiary of PLDT, the Philippines fully integrated telecommunications and digital services provider, supported by its B2B arm, PLDT Enterprise, partners with fiber internet provider Radius Telecoms, Inc. to strengthen its telco ecosystem in its upcoming VITRO Sta. Rosa (VSR) Data Center when it goes live in early 2024.

Through this partnership, Radius Telecoms will establish a point of presence at VSR, providing reliable connectivity solutions to enterprises and hyperscalers who will soon collocate in the facility. Similarly, Radius Telecoms is working with ePLDT to expand the fiber connectivity of the VITRO Data Centers with a diverse fiber facility linking VSR to VITRO Makati 2 and other key data centers in Metro Manila, advancing ePLDT's data center interconnect service.

"The addition of Radius Telecoms, Inc. will undoubtedly enhance the hyperconnectivity, resilience, and scalability of VITRO Sta. Rosa, ensuring our clients can navigate the digital landscape with confidence and seize endless growth opportunities," said Victor S. Genuino, ePLDT President and CEO.

Purposely built to be the Philippines' first true hyperscale data center, VSR is equipped with at least three diverse points of entries connected to eight telco-neutral meet-me-rooms to cater to the stringent network requirements of hyperscalers looking to set up Availability Zones and Points-of-Presence in the country.

Key executives present in the signing ceremony were (L-R) Gary F. Ignacio - ePLDT Chief Data Center Officer, Mitch L. Locsin - PLDT and Smart First Vice President and Head of Enterprise and International Business Groups, Victor S. Genuino - ePLDT President & CEO, Quiel Delgado - Radius Telecoms, Inc. President and CEO, Voltaire D. Manahan - Radius Telecoms, Inc. VP and Head of Enterprise & Carrier Business, and Alfredo B. Solis, Jr. - Radius Telecoms, Inc. VP and Head of Business Development.

"Radius and ePLDT's visions are very aligned. Through this partnership, I believe we can create a big ripple in the industry. That's why I'm excited to see the formalization of this partnership. But a lot of work needs to be done and you can count on Radius and the team to ensure that we will be successful in this endeavor," said Quiel Delgado, Radius Telecoms, Inc. President & CEO.

Mitch L. Locsin, PLDT and Smart First Vice President & Head of Enterprise and International Business Groups supports the partnership, "I want to thank Radius for helping us make VITRO Sta. Rosa carrier-neutral. But I believe that this is just the beginning. There's a lot of opportunities for this partnership to help both organizations reach new heights and turn visions to reality."

"By collaborating with partners like Radius Telecoms to build robust and world-class facilities, as well as hyperconnected data centers that enable enterprises for hypergrowth, we are propelling ourselves closer to the Philippine's vision of becoming a regional hyperscaler hub," concluded Genuino.

About ePLDT

ePLDT is the industry-leading digital transformation partner of enterprises in the Philippines. Leveraging on the expertise and world-class telecommunication infrastructure of the PLDT Group, ePLDT aims to deliver customized ICT services through its suite of Cloud and Data Centers, which will enable enterprises to achieve their digital transformation vision.

For more information about ePLDT, visit epldt.com.

About PLDT Enterprise

PLDT Enterprise is the corporate business arm of PLDT, the leading telecommunications and digital services provider in the Philippines. With a focus on delivering fixed-line, wireless, and ICT solutions, PLDT Enterprise offers innovative technologies to businesses and government institutions, empowering them to optimize efficiency, continuity, connectivity, and enhance customer experience.?

For more information on PLDT Enterprise and its innovative solutions, please visit pldtenterprise.com.?

About Radius Telecoms, Inc.

Radius Telecoms, Inc., a 100% Meralco company, provides end-to-end full fiber optic network connectivity in the Mega Manila area and nearby provinces, as well as Clark and Cebu, offering dedicated internet access, Global Networking, Managed and Cloud services including SD-WAN and Zero trust networking solutions.

For more information about Radius, visit radius.ph.

