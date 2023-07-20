Capita Plc - Capita awarded framework to supply Disabled Students' Allowance services
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20
20 July 2023
Capita awarded framework to supply Disabled Students' Allowance services
Capita plc ('Capita') today announces it has been appointed under a framework agreement by the Student Loans Company (SLC) to supply needs assessments, assistive technology and assistive technology training for students in receipt of Disabled Students' Allowance (DSA).
Capita has been awarded two of four geographical lots for the first three years with the option to extend for a further two years to 2028. The total value of all four lots is c.£400m over five years.
Capita will supply DSA services for students funded through Student Finance England (SFE) and Student Finance Wales (SFW) in East England, the Midlands, London, Wales, as well as SFE and SFW-funded customers studying in Northern Ireland.
Capita has been supplying needs assessments for DSA since 2005. The SLC - the UK Government's non-profit making organisation which administers loans and grants to students in colleges and universities in the UK - is introducing a new operating model which will see Capita's scope of service significantly expanded under the new contract.
In a step-change in the way DSA is managed, Capita will provide a single point of contact for around 30,000 university students each year. This will range from carrying out initial needs assessment, to sourcing and delivering assistive technology - which includes laptops, specialist learning software, desks and chairs - and training students to use the technology and on-going after care.
Capita will deliver a digitally enabled, end-to-end customer experience portal to manage needs assessments, progress claims, and procure specialist technology. Students will benefit from a more seamless experience which will mean their needs are met more quickly, thanks to better value, higher quality equipment, software and training.
Al Murray, CEO for Capita Public Service, said: "We are incredibly proud to be able to continue to support students with mental and physical health conditions, long-term illness or any other disability through this new contract with the Student Loans Company.
"The contract builds on our successful delivery of DSA needs assessment over the last 18 years and reflects the strength and success of our long-term commitment to the education sector - and our record of delivery for the public sector.
"The new service will help level up education for university students in receipt of DSA, helping empower them and creating better learning outcomes, while removing barriers to much-needed specialist technology."
