Esker continued to make good progress in Q223, with constant currency (cc) year-on-year revenue growth of 15% (the same as in Q123). Order intake on an annual recurring revenue (ARR) basis was 14% higher cc for Q223 and 18% higher for H123. The company narrowed its organic cc revenue growth guidance for FY23 to the upper end of the previous range (now 14-15%) and maintained its operating margin expectations. We maintain our revenue and EPS forecasts and raise our dividend forecasts.

