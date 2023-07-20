Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMCA | ISIN: SE0018041097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6V60
Frankfurt
20.07.23
08:09 Uhr
0,099 Euro
-0,017
-14,29 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPSPOTR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPSPOTR AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.07.2023 | 10:46
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Appspotr TO2 (393/23)

At the request of AppSpotr AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as
from July 21, 2023. 



Security name: Appspotr TO2
----------------------------
Short name:   APTR TO2  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020357572
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  298626   
----------------------------

Terms: Each warrant of series TO2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) 
     new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price 
     equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the 
     company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market from October 
     27, 2023, to November 9, 2023. The subscription price cannot be less  
     than the quota value of the shares or higher than 2.50 SEK.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr November 13, 2023 - November 27, 2023.                 
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  November 22, 2023.                           
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 1550.
Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.