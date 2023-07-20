Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Appspotr TO2 (393/23)

At the request of AppSpotr AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 21, 2023. Security name: Appspotr TO2 ---------------------------- Short name: APTR TO2 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020357572 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 298626 ---------------------------- Terms: Each warrant of series TO2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market from October 27, 2023, to November 9, 2023. The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 2.50 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 13, 2023 - November 27, 2023. iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 22, 2023. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 1550.