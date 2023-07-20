Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
WKN: A0M4ZP | ISIN: CNE1000004Y2
ZTE Corporation: ZTE's 8K STB delivers extraordinary immersive viewing experience

SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the collaborative development of the 8K Ultra HD industry chain has achieved remarkable advancements. Among them, 8K Ultra HD video services have taken the lead. Thanks to the exceptional decoding capabilities of 8K set-top boxes, audiences can enjoy immersive experiences, witnessing breathtaking 8K Ultra HD events and spectacular shows. Furthermore, these services not only facilitates the upgrade of telecom operators' video offerings but also plays a pivotal role in driving the expansion of gigabit network services.

In January 2023, ZTE proudly unveiled its highly anticipated commercial 8K STB (set-top box), marking a significant milestone in the industry. This cutting-edge device boasts 8K ultra-clear decoding capabilities and supports advanced high dynamic range image technologies, including HDR10 and beyond. As a result, it brings to life multidimensional video innovations such as multi-angle views, 8K virtual reality, and free-angle perspectives. Audiences are treated to extraordinary immersion, transcending the boundaries of traditional viewing experiences.

Moreover, the device's robust AI computing power is a game-changer. As 8K content is scarce, users can enjoy AI-powered super-resolution by harnessing the full potential of AI capabilities, which can deliver enhanced video quality for classic films and revitalize them in stunning ultra HD. This breakthrough not only assists telecom operators in monetizing content and increasing video service revenue but also unlocks a realm of possibilities. By leveraging the AI computing power in conjunction with cameras and incorporating voice and visual AI technologies, the device opens doors to a wide array of innovative home applications. Users can partake in AI-assisted fitness and dance, engage in interactive gaming experiences, benefit from interactive education, seamlessly communicate with family members, and even receive remote caregiving services.

Within China, ZTE's 8K end-to-end solution has already demonstrated its prowess, successfully enabling the operator to launch nationwide 8K IPTV services. ZTE is extending its influence to international markets. By empowering major telecom operators worldwide, the Company aims to elevate the video user experience, foster video innovation, and ultimately increase video service revenue. ZTE's ambition is reshaping the way we perceive and engage with video content, setting new benchmarks for the future.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:
ZTE Corporation
Communications
Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ztes-8k-stb-delivers-extraordinary-immersive-viewing-experience-301881988.html

