Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
WKN: A2PWMZ | ISIN: US89832Q1094 | Ticker-Symbol: BBK
Truist Financial Corporation: Truist reports second quarter 2023 results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) reported its second quarter 2023 results today. Investors can access the live second quarter 2023 earnings call at 8 a.m. ET today by webcast or dial-in as follows:

  • Webcast:https://app.webinar.net/ao9lg3ZzQDX
  • Dial-in: 855-303-0072, passcode 100038

The earnings release, investor presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, and Truist's Second Quarter 2023 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, are available at Truist's Investor Relations website at https://ir.truist.com/earnings. A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $555 billion as of June 30, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truist-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-301881584.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
