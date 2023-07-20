An international research group has designed a new photovoltaic-thermal module configuration that uses zirconium oxide as a cooling agent. The system is reportedly more efficient than water-cooled counterparts in reducing its operating temperature.Scientists from the University of Miskolc in Hungary and the Basrah University for Oil and Gas in Iraq have designed a photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) system prototype that utilizes a zirconium oxide (ZrO2) nanofluid as a cooling agent for the system's PV unit. The aim of their work was to compare the performance of the system with that of non-cooled PV ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...